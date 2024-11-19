Google’s Anthropic AI Investment Cleared by UK Officials

A UK probe into Google’s Anthropic investment concluded today as the Competition and Markets Authorirty (CMA) decided Google’s partnership with Anthropic didn’t meet criteria for a full investigation under merger rules, according to Bloomberg.
At the time of the $2 billion investment, Google had already invested $550 million earlier in the year. The tech giant also signed a major cloud agreement with Anthropic, but pointed out that Anthropic is free to use multiple cloud providers of its choosing.
As part of the investment, Google also gained consultation rights on important business issues and non-voting shares.
Following today’s announcement from the CMA, a spokesperson for Anthropic said that its partnerships and relationships with investors didn’t affect its “corporate governance independence” and that it had the freedom to partner with others.
CMA Scrutinizes Microsoft’s AI Startup Investment
Google isn’t the only tech giant to stake a claim in AI startups. Amazon’s $4 billion investment in Anthropic was cleared in September by the CMA. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI is still being scrutinized by the antitrust agency.
This latest news will be welcomed by Google as it faces a number of other antitrust cases in the US and EU, including the latest that could force the tech behemoth to sell off its Chrome browser.