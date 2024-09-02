GoPro Hero 13: Will a Larger Battery & More Lenses Tempt the Faithful?

Why Trust Techopedia
GoPro Hero 13: Will a Larger Battery & More Lenses Tempt the Faithful?
KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • The GoPro Hero 13 Black is expected to be released on September 16, 2024.
  • Leaks suggest the GoPro Hero 13 will have a 1,900mAh battery and HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization.
  • New lens mods, including macro, ultra-wide, and anamorphic options, are anticipated.
  • The GoPro Hero 13 is expected to cost around $449 at launch.
  • The GoPro Hero 13 focuses on incremental updates rather than major hardware changes.

There are three certainties in life. Death, taxes, and a new GoPro Hero action camera every September. Predictably, GoPro Hero 13 leaks suggest that the new action cam’s arrival is imminent.

Although overshadowed in recent years by the Insta360 Ace Pro which offers 8K video, loyal GoPro fans keep returning for the brand’s ease of use and readily available accessories.

While GoPro has not officially unveiled the Hero 13, otherwise known as the Hero 13 Black, a series of leaks and a US Amazon listing have let the cat out of the bag. Join us as we share the latest rumors about GoPro’s latest action cam.

What is the GoPro Hero 13?

Ultimate Action Cam

The GoPro Hero 13 will build on its reputation as the go-to camera for capturing smooth, cinematic footage during fast-paced activities like biking, surfing, skiing — or anywhere else where traditional cameras would be impractical.

The Achilles’ heel of previous models was imitations in low-light conditions and battery life.

Many hope that the GoPro Hero 13 will solve these problems by introducing features rather than removing them — like the time they stripped voice control.

GoPro Hero 13 Release Date

Expected Release Date: September 16, 2024

We expect that  GoPro Hero 13 Black will be released on September 16, 2024, and to cast a big shadow over its biggest rival, the Osmo Action 5 Pro.

With the holiday season on the horizon, it is time for tech companies to resume their cat-and-mouse game of one-upmanship.

GoPro Hero 13 Black Leaks & Rumors

NotebookCheck recently picked up on an early Amazon listing by TechstoriesIndia and reported the information before the sales page was taken down. GoPro leaker @Quadro_News also revealed photos and discussed the heavily rumored potential new specs and features.

Most of the leaks and rumors follow the same theme of a tweaked design that makes its body slightly taller, which many believe is to make a house a bigger battery of 1,900mAh (up from 1,720mAh). There is also a grill on the front of the camera to prevent overheating.

Although this is a positive step to help users capture longer footage, many existing users will be waiting to hear if this means they can no longer use their spare Enduro batteries in their kit bags. There is also a suggestion for lens mod accessories and a more affordable version called GoPro Hero.

GoPro Hero 13 Features

Macro, Ultra-Wide, and Anamorphic Lens Mods

Many GoPro forum users want to see a larger one-inch sensor, a GP3 chip, and at least 6K resolution from the next GoPro Hero release — but we may be waiting. The GoPro Hero 13 will also likely get a Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) mode, an HDR system that some feel is a little gimmicky.

According to leaks, some of the most exciting features will be from a new range of lens mod accessories. These are rumored to consist of a macro lens, an ultra-wide lens, and, most interesting of all, an anamorphic lens.

The GoPro Hero 13 is more likely to be an evolution than a revolution. We expect incremental improvements and a wide range of expensive new accessories. But the jury is out on whether that will be enough to justify a costly upgrade.

GoPro Hero 13 Specs

GoPro Hero 13 Sticks with Familiar Technology

When looking at the potential specs of the new GoPro Hero 13, there is so far a lack of information about any internal upgrades, sensor improvements, or frame rate capabilities. Everything is pointing to an upgrade built around more accessories and a bigger battery.

Leaks suggest that the bigger battery will enable users to shoot three hours of 1080/30p video or 90 minutes of 4K/30p or 5.3K/30p footage. However, the GoPro Hero 12 owners will be thinking more about whether this is a worthy upgrade, especially if it means your old batteries will be rendered useless.

Leaked packaging suggests that the GoPro Hero 13 will feature the same HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilization as its predecessor.

Although currently unconfirmed, the packaging also states “27MP photos” and suggests it will have the same sensor as before. This means that a larger 1-inch sensor will have to remain on the wishlist for another year.

GoPro Hero 13 Expected Specs

Feature Specification
Camera Resolution 27 MP
Max Video Resolution 5.3K at 60 FPS
4K Video Up to 120 FPS
Image Stabilization Hyper Smooth 6.0
Battery Capacity 1,900 mAh
Battery Life 1.5 hours at 4K/30 or 5.3K/30

3 hours at 1080p
New Lenses Macro lens (4x zoom)

Ultra-Wide lens (177° shots, auto-adjusting)

8K Versus Essential Features: What Do Users Truly Need?

With the increasingly popular Insta 360 standing out from the crowd with 8K recording, some feel that GoPro is falling behind. This debate reminds us of the megapixel wars and how marketers convinced consumers that larger numbers meant better performance when this wasn’t quite the case.

For most users, 5.3k is more than sufficient. Especially as very few people have anything to display 8K footage on. What users need more than anything right now is improved low-light performance.

Although the Go Pro Hero 13 offers a series of impressive improvements, some in the GoPro community feel that the range is beginning to lose its spark, and fans expect a little more than incremental updates.

GoPro Hero 13 Price

Expected Price: $449

We expect an approximate GoPro Hero 13 launch price of around $449, but new batteries and lenses could mean you spend much more.

The Bottom Line

Early rumors and leaks suggest that the GoPro Hero 13 Black is more about incremental updates and expanding accessory options than significant hardware upgrades. The only question remains whether a 1900mAh battery and new lens mods will be enough for the most loyal GoPro fans to upgrade.

FAQs

When is the GoPro Hero 13 coming out?

What features does the GoPro Hero 13 have?

Related Terms

Related Article

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Cyber Threats

Red Team vs. Blue Team: Cybersecurity Roles Explained

John Meah36 mins
dummy_img
Emerging Technology

U.N. Pledges to Unleash Asia-Pacific’s Digital Potential (Editorial)

Ray Fernandez56 mins
dummy_img
Stocks

What Is Mark Cuban’s Net Worth in 2024: How Did He Build a Fortune?

Fitri Wulandari1 hourFinancial Journalist
dummy_img
Gaming

15+ Best RPG Games to Play in 2024: Enjoy Ultimate Adventures

Cat Bussell3 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Data Centers

Top 8 Innovations in Green Data Centers in 2024

Linda Rosencrance3 hoursTech Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Is AI Warfare Upon Us? How AI is Transforming Warfare in North Korea

Tim Keary4 hoursTechnology Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN