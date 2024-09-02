GoPro Hero 13: Will a Larger Battery & More Lenses Tempt the Faithful?

There are three certainties in life. Death, taxes, and a new GoPro Hero action camera every September. Predictably, GoPro Hero 13 leaks suggest that the new action cam’s arrival is imminent.
Although overshadowed in recent years by the Insta360 Ace Pro which offers 8K video, loyal GoPro fans keep returning for the brand’s ease of use and readily available accessories.
While GoPro has not officially unveiled the Hero 13, otherwise known as the Hero 13 Black, a series of leaks and a US Amazon listing have let the cat out of the bag. Join us as we share the latest rumors about GoPro’s latest action cam.
What is the GoPro Hero 13?
Ultimate Action Cam
The GoPro Hero 13 will build on its reputation as the go-to camera for capturing smooth, cinematic footage during fast-paced activities like biking, surfing, skiing — or anywhere else where traditional cameras would be impractical.
The Achilles’ heel of previous models was imitations in low-light conditions and battery life.
Many hope that the GoPro Hero 13 will solve these problems by introducing features rather than removing them — like the time they stripped voice control.
GoPro Hero 13 Release Date
Expected Release Date: September 16, 2024
We expect that GoPro Hero 13 Black will be released on September 16, 2024, and to cast a big shadow over its biggest rival, the Osmo Action 5 Pro.
With the holiday season on the horizon, it is time for tech companies to resume their cat-and-mouse game of one-upmanship.
GoPro Hero 13 Black Leaks & Rumors
NotebookCheck recently picked up on an early Amazon listing by TechstoriesIndia and reported the information before the sales page was taken down. GoPro leaker @Quadro_News also revealed photos and discussed the heavily rumored potential new specs and features.
Most of the leaks and rumors follow the same theme of a tweaked design that makes its body slightly taller, which many believe is to make a house a bigger battery of 1,900mAh (up from 1,720mAh). There is also a grill on the front of the camera to prevent overheating.
👉While @DJIGlobal gets its act together! We'll discuss its GoPro competitor with the new GoPro Hero13 camera. Part 1#GoPro #GoProHero13 pic.twitter.com/vYmtfYIssp
— Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) August 29, 2024
Although this is a positive step to help users capture longer footage, many existing users will be waiting to hear if this means they can no longer use their spare Enduro batteries in their kit bags. There is also a suggestion for lens mod accessories and a more affordable version called GoPro Hero.
GoPro Hero 13 Features
Macro, Ultra-Wide, and Anamorphic Lens Mods
Many GoPro forum users want to see a larger one-inch sensor, a GP3 chip, and at least 6K resolution from the next GoPro Hero release — but we may be waiting. The GoPro Hero 13 will also likely get a Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) mode, an HDR system that some feel is a little gimmicky.
According to leaks, some of the most exciting features will be from a new range of lens mod accessories. These are rumored to consist of a macro lens, an ultra-wide lens, and, most interesting of all, an anamorphic lens.
The GoPro Hero 13 is more likely to be an evolution than a revolution. We expect incremental improvements and a wide range of expensive new accessories. But the jury is out on whether that will be enough to justify a costly upgrade.
Same resolution and FPS as hero 12 5.3k 60fps, 4k 120
Uses hypersmooth 6.0 same as hero 12
HDR is a gimmick and is also in Hero 12
Same sensor
What's new? They stuck a radiator at the front for some heat management and brought in a bunch of useless aftermarket lenses.
— isyaboy (@BroCenter1) August 29, 2024
GoPro Hero 13 Specs
GoPro Hero 13 Sticks with Familiar Technology
When looking at the potential specs of the new GoPro Hero 13, there is so far a lack of information about any internal upgrades, sensor improvements, or frame rate capabilities. Everything is pointing to an upgrade built around more accessories and a bigger battery.
👉 Wow. Now that's a macro lens on the Hero13. Manual focus allows you to zoom in 4 times closer to your subject. DJI, can the Action 5 Pro do that? Part 4#GoPro #GoProHero13 pic.twitter.com/j7pf5yAv9b
— Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) August 29, 2024
Leaks suggest that the bigger battery will enable users to shoot three hours of 1080/30p video or 90 minutes of 4K/30p or 5.3K/30p footage. However, the GoPro Hero 12 owners will be thinking more about whether this is a worthy upgrade, especially if it means your old batteries will be rendered useless.
Leaked packaging suggests that the GoPro Hero 13 will feature the same HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilization as its predecessor.
Although currently unconfirmed, the packaging also states “27MP photos” and suggests it will have the same sensor as before. This means that a larger 1-inch sensor will have to remain on the wishlist for another year.
👉I like the new GoPro camera so far. What do you think? Part 6#GoPro #GoProHero13 pic.twitter.com/cPJAXkGvI1
— Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) August 29, 2024
GoPro Hero 13 Expected Specs
|Feature
|Specification
|Camera Resolution
|27 MP
|Max Video Resolution
|5.3K at 60 FPS
|4K Video
|Up to 120 FPS
|Image Stabilization
|Hyper Smooth 6.0
|Battery Capacity
|1,900 mAh
|Battery Life
|1.5 hours at 4K/30 or 5.3K/30
3 hours at 1080p
|New Lenses
|Macro lens (4x zoom)
Ultra-Wide lens (177° shots, auto-adjusting)
8K Versus Essential Features: What Do Users Truly Need?
With the increasingly popular Insta 360 standing out from the crowd with 8K recording, some feel that GoPro is falling behind. This debate reminds us of the megapixel wars and how marketers convinced consumers that larger numbers meant better performance when this wasn’t quite the case.
For most users, 5.3k is more than sufficient. Especially as very few people have anything to display 8K footage on. What users need more than anything right now is improved low-light performance.
Although the Go Pro Hero 13 offers a series of impressive improvements, some in the GoPro community feel that the range is beginning to lose its spark, and fans expect a little more than incremental updates.
When will these guys do something revolutionary? Seems like we’ve been getting the same incremental updates each year. But nothing that blows minds… I love my GoPros I have 6 of them, but still they’re all almost the same
— Brendan Lister (@retsil700) August 30, 2024
GoPro Hero 13 Price
Expected Price: $449
We expect an approximate GoPro Hero 13 launch price of around $449, but new batteries and lenses could mean you spend much more.
The Bottom Line
Early rumors and leaks suggest that the GoPro Hero 13 Black is more about incremental updates and expanding accessory options than significant hardware upgrades. The only question remains whether a 1900mAh battery and new lens mods will be enough for the most loyal GoPro fans to upgrade.