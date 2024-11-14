Grab Mid-Range Galaxy Tab A9+ at 25% Off for Black Friday

If you’re looking for a mid-range tablet for day-to-day tasks, consider the Galaxy Tab A9+ 64 GB variant, available at a 25% Black Friday discount at Walmart.
The tablet is available in three color options—navy, graphite, and silver—and costs $169.71, approximately $50 less than its original price of $220.
The back of the tablet is made of aluminum. It has an overall weight of 480g.
You get an 11-inch glass-covered LED display. While it may not match the OLED panels that Samsung is known for, the display is bright enough to provide a good viewing experience. The screen has a 90 Hz refresh rate and offers up to 480 nits of peak brightness. You’ll also find a 3.5 mm audio jack, which is quite rare nowadays.
The device runs on One UI 6.0, based on Android 14. Inside, it features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 4 GB of RAM. While the tablet has 64 GB of internal storage, you can expand it up to 1 TB with an external microSD card. The 7,040 mAh battery should be sufficient to keep the device running for at least a few days under normal usage.
While tablets, especially mid-range ones like this, are not typically used for photography, the 8 MP rear camera allows you to take usable photos. On the front, a 5 MP sensor is adequate for video calls.
Other notable features include USB Type-C support, the Bixby virtual assistant, and Wi-Fi 5 compatibility.