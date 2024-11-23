GTA III and Vice City Will Leave Netflix in December

Why Trust Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • Netflix will remove Grand Theft Auto III and Vice City from its mobile gaming library on Dec. 13.
  • To continue playing, users will have to purchase the games on Google Play or the iOS App Store.
  • This marks a precedent for Netflix's game catalog, reflecting its approach to licensing films and series.

Netflix is removing two GTA games from its gaming library.

Netflix’s gaming catalog is taking a hit as Grand Theft Auto III—The Definitive Edition and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City—The Definitive Edition leave the platform on December 13. Both games were part of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy and have been popular additions to Netflix’s growing mobile gaming portfolio since their debut last year.

Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas—The Definitive Edition will remain available for Netflix subscribers, with no “Leaving Soon” tag in sight. According to the portal What’s On Netflix, San Andreas has been the most downloaded and widely played title among the trilogy, which was likely the reason contributing to its extended availability on the platform.

Other News

The trilogy on the Netflix platform is based on Grove Street Games’ remasters for console and PC, which are coming with improvements. Among these was the “Classic Lighting” mode, enhancing the visuals for mobile players. At the same time as the Netflix announcement, other news came. The console and PC versions of GTA games will get an update, which will incorporate features originally exclusive to Netflix’s mobile versions.

For users looking to continue playing Liberty City and Vice City after December 13, the only option will be to purchase these games again from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store.

While it’s common for TV shows and movies to cycle off Netflix due to licensing agreements, this marks the first major removal from its gaming catalog. Netflix confirmed its decision, explaining, “Just like with series and film, games will be removed from Netflix as licenses expire.” Subscribers will notice a “Leaving Netflix Soon” badge on affected games and receive in-app notifications ahead of their removal.

App Store page featuring GTA: Vice City states “Leaving Netflix Soon” in the description
App Store page featuring GTA: Vice City states “Leaving Netflix Soon” in the description | Source: App Store

Netflix’s foray into gaming is still evolving, with the company gradually building its library. However, this removal may be used as a reminder that games on the platform may not remain available indefinitely. For now, it seems that Netflix’s gaming strategy reflects its approach to traditional content: titles come and go, depending on licensing agreements.

Meanwhile, GTA 6 Take-Two has confirmed that the game will be released in fall 2025.

Most Popular News

  1. What’s Going on With Nvidia Stock?
  2. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  3. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  4. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  6. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure
  7. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  8. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  9. OnePlus Nord 5: Everything We Know About the Latest Mid-Range Phone
  10. Galaxy S25 Ultra: Everything We Know About Samsung’s Next Flagship

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Stocks

What Companies Does BlackRock Own in 2024? Tech, Healthcare & More

Jasper Lawler4 hours
dummy_img
Emerging Technology

Can U.S. Coal Ash Help Power the Next Tech Revolution?

Ray Fernandez7 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best PS1 Games of All Time: Original PlayStation Greats

Daryl Baxter10 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Games

Best King Legacy Codes for November 2024: All Active Bonuses

Antony Terence24 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Internet

Bluesky Hits 20M Sign-Ups in 2024 – Is It Time to Leave X?

Tim Keary1 dayTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

How Microsoft Employed AI to Make Flight Simulator 2024

Stuart Hughes1 dayTechnology Writer
dummy_img
Phones

Tesla Pi Phone: Will it Ever Happen?

Tim Keary1 dayTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Games

Xbox Game Pass List in November 2024: Everything Playable Now

Kevin Pocock1 dayGaming Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN