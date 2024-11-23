GTA III and Vice City Will Leave Netflix in December

Netflix is removing two GTA games from its gaming library.
Netflix’s gaming catalog is taking a hit as Grand Theft Auto III—The Definitive Edition and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City—The Definitive Edition leave the platform on December 13. Both games were part of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy and have been popular additions to Netflix’s growing mobile gaming portfolio since their debut last year.
Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas—The Definitive Edition will remain available for Netflix subscribers, with no “Leaving Soon” tag in sight. According to the portal What’s On Netflix, San Andreas has been the most downloaded and widely played title among the trilogy, which was likely the reason contributing to its extended availability on the platform.
Other News
The trilogy on the Netflix platform is based on Grove Street Games’ remasters for console and PC, which are coming with improvements. Among these was the “Classic Lighting” mode, enhancing the visuals for mobile players. At the same time as the Netflix announcement, other news came. The console and PC versions of GTA games will get an update, which will incorporate features originally exclusive to Netflix’s mobile versions.
For users looking to continue playing Liberty City and Vice City after December 13, the only option will be to purchase these games again from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store.
While it’s common for TV shows and movies to cycle off Netflix due to licensing agreements, this marks the first major removal from its gaming catalog. Netflix confirmed its decision, explaining, “Just like with series and film, games will be removed from Netflix as licenses expire.” Subscribers will notice a “Leaving Netflix Soon” badge on affected games and receive in-app notifications ahead of their removal.
Netflix’s foray into gaming is still evolving, with the company gradually building its library. However, this removal may be used as a reminder that games on the platform may not remain available indefinitely. For now, it seems that Netflix’s gaming strategy reflects its approach to traditional content: titles come and go, depending on licensing agreements.
Meanwhile, GTA 6 Take-Two has confirmed that the game will be released in fall 2025.