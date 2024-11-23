Hackers Breach Andrew Tate’s ‘University’ Exposing User Data

Hackers have managed to infiltrate and expose sensitive data from Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer behind the internet platform “The Real World.”
The breach, as reported by The Daily Dot, compromised information on approximately 794,000 users of the website formerly known as “Hustler’s University.”
The compromised data trove includes a list of over 324,000 email addresses belonging to former users. Those users were removed for non-payment. Perhaps more damaging are the thousands of leaked private and public chat logs, revealing extensive discussions and interactions between members of Andrew Tate’s online community.
The leaked chats reveal users engaging in discussions ranging from motivational quotes to fear-mongering about LGBTQ+ issues and perceiving threats to their way of life.
Hacktivism Against Andrew Tate
It doesn’t end here though. The hacking group behind the attack also took the opportunity to flood the platform’s main chatroom with emojis mocking Tate, including images superimposing him with a rainbow pride flag. This disruption coincided with Tate’s live streaming of an episode on Rumble.
“After accessing the data, we leveraged a vulnerability to upload emojis, delete attachments, crash clients, and temporarily ban people,” the hackers told The Daily Dot. The lax security measures protecting Andrew Tate’s platform have also been described as “hilariously insecure.”
This is not the first time The Real World has had issues, either. Back in May, a misconfigured database exposed 88GB of data on over 968,000 users.
The platform claims over 113,000 active paying users at around $50 per month, which could amount to $5.65 million in monthly revenue. It predominantly appeals to teenage males through Tate’s controversial teachings on wealth and personal growth, including his promoted “41 tenets for men.”
Misogynistic Rhetoric
Tate has frequently sparked outrage for his misogynistic rhetoric, being banned from most major social platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and most recently Bluesky.
The influencer is currently detained in Romania awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime related to the sexual exploitation of women. He has denied the allegations.