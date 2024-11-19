harpercollins-ai-deal-draws-criticism-over-author-fees-and-copyright-concerns

HarperCollins, a renowned British-American publishing giant, has agreed a deal with an AI technology company to use select non-fiction backlist titles for AI training.
The deal has sparked a backlash over its compensation terms, the implications for authors’ rights, and the ethical considerations of using copyrighted content for AI development.
Details of the Agreement
Under the terms of the agreement, HarperCollins is offering authors a non-negotiable flat fee of $2,500 per title, with the option to opt in or decline participation.
The arrangement, confirmed by HarperCollins in a statement to 404 Media, is intended to improve AI model quality and performance.
The offer became public when Daniel Kibblesmith, author of “Santa’s Husband”, shared screenshots of an email from his agent.
This is awful for the industry – #HarperCollins is selling their authors’ work to #AItech #ArtificialIntelligence #publishing #DanielKibblesmith pic.twitter.com/50lUmkrt5D
— Julie Hamill (@JulieHamill) November 18, 2024
The email disclosed that HarperCollins sought permission to include his book in the AI training dataset.
The terms of the deal stipulate that the $2,500 payment would be split between the author and other contributors, such as illustrators, where applicable.
This effectively halves the compensation for individual creators, drawing criticism for undervaluing the intellectual property rights of authors.
The email also stressed that the terms had already been agreed upon by “several hundred authors,” ruling out individual negotiations.
Kibblesmith promptly rejected the offer, calling it insufficient given the potential for his intellectual property to be reused indefinitely by AI systems.
Growing Legal and Ethical Concerns Surround AI’s Use of Copyrighted Content
HarperCollins’ move comes amid intensifying scrutiny of AI’s reliance on copyrighted materials.
In September, OpenAI faced legal challenges from the Author’s Guild over alleged misuse of authors’ works in training datasets.
Similarly, Nvidia was sued earlier this year by authors who claimed their books were used without consent to train the NeMo AI platform.
These cases highlight the precarious balance between innovation and IP rights in the AI sector.
Google is calling for UK copyright law to be changed to allow training AI models on copyrighted work without the need for a license.
All British creators should oppose this.
The creative industries account for 5% of UK GDP. Let's not destroy them by allowing AI companies to… pic.twitter.com/fUXbU6VRFP
— Ed Newton-Rex (@ednewtonrex) September 19, 2024