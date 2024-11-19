HarperCollins AI Deal Draws Criticism Over Author Fees and Copyright Concerns

Key Takeaways

  • HarperCollins has struck a deal with an AI technology company, allowing authors to include select non-fiction backlist titles in AI training datasets.
  • Authors receive a $2,500 flat fee per title, sparking criticism over compensation and potential misuse of intellectual property.
  • Legal challenges against AI companies over copyright infringement may put HarperCollins under scrutiny.

HarperCollins, a renowned British-American publishing giant, has agreed a deal with an AI technology company to use select non-fiction backlist titles for AI training.

The deal has sparked a backlash over its compensation terms, the implications for authors’ rights, and the ethical considerations of using copyrighted content for AI development.

Details of the Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, HarperCollins is offering authors a non-negotiable flat fee of $2,500 per title, with the option to opt in or decline participation.

The arrangement, confirmed by HarperCollins in a statement to 404 Media, is intended to improve AI model quality and performance.

The offer became public when Daniel Kibblesmith, author of “Santa’s Husband”, shared screenshots of an email from his agent.

The email disclosed that HarperCollins sought permission to include his book in the AI training dataset.

The terms of the deal stipulate that the $2,500 payment would be split between the author and other contributors, such as illustrators, where applicable.

This effectively halves the compensation for individual creators, drawing criticism for undervaluing the intellectual property rights of authors.

The email also stressed that the terms had already been agreed upon by “several hundred authors,” ruling out individual negotiations.

Kibblesmith promptly rejected the offer, calling it insufficient given the potential for his intellectual property to be reused indefinitely by AI systems.

Growing Legal and Ethical Concerns Surround AI’s Use of Copyrighted Content

HarperCollins’ move comes amid intensifying scrutiny of AI’s reliance on copyrighted materials.

In September, OpenAI faced legal challenges from the Author’s Guild over alleged misuse of authors’ works in training datasets.

Similarly, Nvidia was sued earlier this year by authors who claimed their books were used without consent to train the NeMo AI platform.

These cases highlight the precarious balance between innovation and IP rights in the AI sector.

