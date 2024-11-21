Hasbro Unveils New Dungeons & Dragons Game Development Plans

Hasbro has confirmed that a new Dungeons & Dragons video game is in development.
While details about the project remain scarce, CEO Chris Cocks revealed in an interview with Bloomberg that the game is being developed internally by one of Hasbro’s owned studios.
This announcement comes in the wake of the massive success of Baldur’s Gate III, which has reignited global interest in the D&D universe.
Since its launch, Baldur’s Gate III has achieved remarkable commercial and critical success, amassing $90 million in its first six months and maintaining strong player engagement over a year later.
Despite this momentum, developer Larian Studios has stated it will not pursue additional D&D projects as its next focus. Hasbro, however, is leveraging the franchise’s renewed popularity to explore video game adaptations further.
Cocks emphasized Hasbro’s commitment to expanding its presence in the video game sector, with plans to allocate $100–150 million annually to individual projects as part of a broader $1 billion investment strategy.
The company is also exploring opportunities beyond Dungeons & Dragons, including new games based on Magic: The Gathering, aimed at making digital versions of the collectible card game more accessible and appealing to casual players. A forthcoming game focusing on the popular Commander format is already in development.
This strategic push into video games follows a challenging period for Hasbro. In 2023, the company faced significant layoffs, financial losses, and a class-action lawsuit over inventory management issues. By investing heavily in gaming, Hasbro aims to rejuvenate its portfolio and capitalize on its rich library of franchises.