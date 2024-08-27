Here’s Everything from the Nintendo Indie World / Direct Partner Showcase

Nintendo’s 40-minute back-to-back Indie World and Direct Partner Showcase held some exciting reveals and some surprises.
Indie World Showcase Announcements and Reveals
First up was Indie World, with quite a few important announcements and some games launching later today. We’ve rounded up the biggest reveals and everything you might have missed below – though there was no mention of the Switch 2.
Balatro: Friends of Jimbo
Release date: 27th August, 2024
New collabs were announced for poker roguelite Balatro, coming today in the new update Friends of Jimbo. These include Vampire Survivors, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Among Us, and Dave The Diver.
Neva
Release date: October 15th, 2024
We saw a new trailer for the anticipated follow-up to GRIS, Neva. The team at Nomada Studio talked us through the story: you play as Alba, a mother figure to wolf cub Neva, and must encourage and protect her. As the game progresses, the tables turn and Neva, now powerful and fierce, takes on a mothering role, protecting Alba.
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game
Release date: October 4th
Patrick has his own game! We saw an announcement trailer for this physics-based sandbox adventure in Bikini Bottom. As you’d expect, it’s packed with all your favorite SpongeBob characters and looks like a lot of fun. It launches on the Switch in October.
Morsels
Release date: February 2025
Annapurna Interactive surprised us with an announcement trailer for new roguelike Morsels, where you play as a mouse fighting against wicked cats. Magical cards allow you to transform into a variety of weird and wonderful little monsters.
Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker DLC
Release date: Spring 2025
We got a first look at the new DLC for Sea of Stars, launching for free next spring. Set in the miniature clockwork land of Horloge, it features new playable classes for Valere and Zale, a new playable character, Arty, local co-op for up to three players, and new bosses, areas, puzzles, music, and enemies.
Coffee Talk Tokyo
Release date: 2025
Toge Productions revealed the next game in the Coffee Talk series, Coffee Talk Tokyo. With all the cozy elements fans adore, Coffee Talk Tokyo’s trailer didn’t disappoint. It’s brewing now, pouring sometime in 2025.
Sizzle Reel: The Plucky Squire and More
In a sizzle reel we saw a bunch of upcoming games including:
- The Plucky Squire (September 17th)
- Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX (2025)
- Cuisineer (January 28th)
- Europa (October 11th)
- On Your Tail (November 21st)
- Metal Slug Tactics (Fall 2024)
Everything Else You Missed
We also saw three games coming to Switch later today. We got a gameplay trailer for Pizza Tower, a peek at puzzle platformer Pico Park 2, and an in-depth look at Peggle successor Peglin, landing as a timed console exclusive.
The Shrek Special Pack paid DLC for Powerwash Simulator lands on Switch this fall, with five fairytale maps from the Shrek universe, including Shrek’s swamp.
And we got a peek at quirky RPG Moth Kubit from Astrolabe Games, coming Spring 2025, the sassy Date Everything, where you can fall madly in love with household objects like Cabrizzio the Cabinet or Shelly the Shelf, coming October 24th, 2024, and Wobbly Life, landing December 2024.
Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase Reveals and Announcements
Next up was the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, with plenty to keep fans happy including a ton of ports and remasters. Here are some of the highlights.
Tetris Forever
Release date: Later this year
We saw an announcement for this compilation of Tetris games, which celebrates the series’ 40th anniversary and includes the 1988 Famicom version alongside various other versions and clips about the history of Tetris. The NES version of Tetris also lands on Switch this winter.
Star Overdrive
Release date: 2025
We saw a reveal trailer for timed exclusive sci-fi adventure Star Overdrive. After receiving a mysterious distress signal you must adventure across a vast alien world on your hoverboard to reunite with your beloved.
Goat Simulator 3
Digital version release date: 27th August, 2024
Physical version: November, 202
Goat Simulator 3 looks every bit as crazy as the previous two titles in the series and lands on Switch today. Antagonize the locals, gain karma, or join a yoga class, as a goat. There’s even two-player online or couch co-op so you can play with friends.
Capcom Fighting Collection 2
Release date: 2025
This new collection of eight Capcom fighting games includes Capcom vs SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro, Capcom vs SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Project Justice, Capcom Fighting Evolution, and more.
We also got a release date for Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classic. The digital version lands in the Switch eshop September 12th, 2024, with the physical version coming on November 22nd.
First Reveals and Game Updates Sizzle Reel
In a sizzle reel we saw a bunch of first reveals and game updates, including:
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st (2025)
- Star Wars Hunters Season 3 (September 26th)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy (November)
- Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition (September 26th)
We also saw a new in-game event for Disney’s Dreamlight Valley, coming September 4th
Remakes, Remasters, and Ports
A bundle featuring HD remasters of Suikoden I and II is coming to Switch. The turn-based RPGs land on Switch on March 6th, 2025.
Speaking of remasters, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake brings a new monster wrangler vocation and comes to Switch on November 14th.
Good news for Castlevania fans as the Castlevania Dominus Collection includes three games originally released on Nintendo DS: Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin, and Order of Ecclesia, plus arcade classics Haunted Castle and Haunted Castle Revisited, coming to Switch later today.
Tales of Graces F Remastered got an announcement trailer showcasing enhancements like destination icons and the ability to toggle enemy encounters on and off, plus downloadable content from the original game. It’s launching on January 17th.
My Sims Cozy Bundle includes MySims and MySims Kingdom. In these retro re-releases you can customize cute sims, decorate towns, and explore two fun adventures, plus make friends along the way. It’s coming to Switch on November 19th.
Everything Else You Missed
A trailer landed for Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land, featuring a brand new protagonist and coming to Switch in early 2025.
We saw the latest entry in the series, Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer, which lands in time for the holiday season on December 5th, 2024 and includes thirty brand new songs and two new instructors.
A gorgeous announcement trailer for action RPG Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma landed, coming Spring 2025.
A terrifying announcement trailer dropped for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 and free story DLC Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach: Ruin, launching on Switch this holiday season.
Other games landing in time for this holiday season include:
- Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game (Holiday 2024)
- Funko Fusion (Holiday 2024)
- Lego Horizon Adventures (Holiday 2024)
- Just Dance 2025 Edition (October 15th)
- EA Sports FC 25 (September 27th)
Finally, the Yakuza series comes to Switch for the first time on October 24th with Yakuza Kiwami. Set in modern-day Japan, we meet Kazuma Kiryu, a yakuza accused of murdering his clan’s patriarch.