Honda Fires Up Massive Solid-State Battery Production Line

Why Trust Techopedia
honda-fires-up-massive-solid-state-battery-production-line
Key Takeaways

  • Honda has opened a 300,000sqft facility to test production of its proprietary solid-state battery cells at scale.
  • The line allows rapid prototyping of materials and manufacturing processes.
  • If successful, Honda's solid-state tech could power EVs, motorcycles, and even aircraft with improved energy density and battery life.

Honda has taken a big step towards commercializing solid-state battery technology by opening a massive new demonstration production line at its R&D center in Sakura City, Japan.

The 300,000sqft facility allows the company’s engineers to prototype and test the complete manufacturing process for solid-state battery cells at scale, as reported by The Verge.

The line replicates all the key steps involved – precisely weighing and mixing electrode materials, coating the anode and cathode films, assembling the electrodes with the solid electrolyte layer to form the cell, and then combining individual cells into full battery modules.

Honda states that this ability to mock up the entire production process from start to finish is crucial for rapidly iterating on material formulations and optimizing all aspects of design and assembly.

The goal is to ultimately find the ideal approach that enables low-cost, high-volume manufacturing of Honda’s proprietary solid-state battery cells. These will then power not just electric vehicles, but “a wide range of Honda mobility products” including motorcycles and aircraft.

A key piece of Honda’s strategy is leveraging a “roll-processing technique” that enables using thicker layers of dense solid electrolyte material layered between the anode and cathode.

Honda believes the rolling method combined with manufacturing processes similar to existing lithium-ion production lines will allow it to achieve the scale and affordability needed to deploy solid-state batteries widely.

Of course, other automakers are also aggressively pursuing solid-state battery technology. Volkswagen-backed QuantumScape, Nissan, and Factorial, which is testing such batteries for vehicles like the Dodge Charger, all have competing efforts underway.

Honda isn’t relying solely on solid-state’s potential, though, as it continues advancing on multiple EV fronts. The company’s Prologue SUV, built using GM’s Ultium EV platform, has seen solid sales in the US market. The company is also preparing to follow it up with a larger electric SUV in 2025.

Earlier this year, the company also announced a partnership with Nissan to better compete with Chinese rivals.

Most Popular News

  1. What’s Going on With Nvidia Stock?
  2. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  3. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  4. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  5. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  7. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure
  8. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  9. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  10. GRASS Trading Starts in 1 Day: ‘Most Widely Distributed Airdrop’

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Machine Learning

Big Tech Has a Massive Carbon Problem Thanks to AI

Neil C. Hughes56 mins
dummy_img
Games

Stalker Games in Order: Chronologically & By Release Date

Aleksha McLoughlin18 hoursGaming Editor
dummy_img
Marketing

How to Survive Google Core Update: 14 Expert SEO Tips

Alexandra Pankratyeva20 hoursSenior Content Editor
dummy_img
Games

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Review: Less Than Stellar Survival

Jasmine Mannan22 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Games

Upcoming Chinese Video Games in 2024 & Beyond: Latest Titles

Joey Morris2 daysGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing2 daysTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

iCloud Storage Plans: Where Apple Went Wrong

Neil C. Hughes2 daysSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best LEGO Games to Play in 2024: Licensed & Original Titles

Joey Morris2 daysGaming Writer

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN