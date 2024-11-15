Honeywell Color Smart Thermostat Is Now Under $100 at Amazon

Honeywell Color Smart Thermostat Is Now Under $100 at Amazon
Key Takeaways

  • The Honeywell RTH9585WF Wi-Fi smart color thermostat is 44% off on Amazon, now $99.99.
  • It's Energy Star certified to save energy with scheduling, utility rebates, and potential "demand response" payments.
  • The Wi-Fi thermostat works with Alexa/Google Home, has custom colors, and is compatible with most HVAC systems.

The Honeywell RTH9585WF Wi-Fi smart color thermostat is currently 44% off at $99.99 on Amazon on Black Friday. It offers customizable style, energy savings, voice control, and compatibility with most HVAC systems.

With winter approaching, now is perhaps the perfect time to reduce those heating bills. The Honeywell Home RTH9585WF Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat is currently 44% off, dropping from $179.99 to just $99.99.

Buy Honeywell Smart Color Thermostat

Honeywell Color Smart Thermostat

This thermostat isn’t just functional – it also lets you customize the display’s color (which occupies most of its face) to fit your home’s decor. But of course, the device isn’t about the looks: Since it’s Energy Star-certified, it can help you save money by optimizing your heating and cooling for maximum efficiency. It even generates monthly energy reports and personalized tips to reduce usage.

The Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to control the temperature on your phone or just use voice commands with Alexa and Google Home. You can also sync it with your schedule or the utility company’s peak pricing programs for fully automated heating/cooling.

Under the hood, the RTH9585WF works with most forced air systems – gas, oil, electric, hot water, steam, and heat pumps with electric backup. The one exception is old-school electric baseboard heating. You’ll also have to confirm if your system has a C-wire, which provides continuous power to the thermostat and enables smart functionality.

Circling back to the display, it’s a full-color touchscreen panel that makes the thermostat easy to operate. You can also program it to keep things comfortable when you’re home and energy-efficient when you’re away. There are settings to circulate air regularly, too.

The daily weather forecast is also viewable on the display, while the app lets you see beyond that, extending the forecast window to the next five days. The thermostat also includes auto alerts that help ensure on-time filter changes.

That said, check with the energy provider if you offer rebates for smart thermostats like this model. Some even have “demand response” programs that compensate you for allowing minor temperature adjustments during periods of high energy demand. That could result in additional savings on top of the already reduced energy consumption the device introduces.

