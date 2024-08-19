Honor Magic V3 Global Release Date Finally Known

Key Takeaways

  • Honor is launching the Honor Magic V3 globally on September 5th.
  • The smartphone is even slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
  • Honor will also make the MagicPad 2 and MagicBook Art 14 available globally on the same date.

Honor is releasing its foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic V3, globally on September 5th at IFA. 

The Honor Magic V3 was recently spotted on a Geekbench listing, hinting at an imminent global launch. Honor has now confirmed that it will debut worldwide at IFA, an annual tech conference held in Berlin, Germany.

The Honor Magic V3’s predecessor, the Honor Magic V2, launched in China in late July 2023 and was followed by a global release almost six months later, in January 2024. However, Honor is accelerating the global launch this time. The Magic V3, released in China just last month, will now be available globally within two months.

Honor Magic V3: the Thinnest Phone

The global variant of the Honor Magic V3 is expected to match the features found in its Chinese model. The standout feature of this foldable smartphone is its incredibly thin design—just 9.2 mm thick—paired with a competitively large 5,150mAh battery.

For context, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.1 mm thick and has a 4400mAh battery. The Honor Magic V3 is slimmer than the recently released Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which offers a 4,650mAh battery.

The best part is that Honor hasn’t sacrificed device performance to create one of the thinnest foldable smartphones on the market. It offers a larger battery capacity than its competitors and boasts the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Packing such a big battery and the latest processor into a 9.2 mm design is an engineering art, and Honor deserves credit for that.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera, a 40-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel 3.5X periscope lens. On the front, you have a 40-megapixel wide-angle camera. 

The price is still a mystery; however, the Honor Magic V2 launched at €2000, so you can expect the price of the Honor Magic V3 to be around this range. In addition to the Honor Magic V3, Honor is bringing the MagicPad 2 and MagicBook Art 14 to IFA. Similar to the Honor Magic V3, both devices are already available in the Chinese market.

