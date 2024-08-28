How to Transfer Your Apple Music Playlists to YouTube Music

Key Takeaways

  • You can now transfer your Apple Music playlist to YouTube Music.
  • To complete the transfer, you'll need an active subscription to both Apple Music and YouTube Music.
  • In the future, Apple may allow playlist transfers to additional services.

You can now transfer your Apple Music playlist to YouTube Music in just a few steps. 

You can only transfer your Apple Music playlist to YouTube Music if you have subscriptions to both Apple Music and YouTube Music. To make the transfer, follow these steps:

  • Visit Apple’s Data and Privacy page and sign in with your Apple ID.
  • Choose the “Transfer a copy of your data” option.
  • Select the “Apple Music playlist” option and tap the “Next” button.
  • Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the transfer request.

You can check the status of the playlist transfer on Apple’s Data and Privacy page, and customers will get an email notification once the transfer is complete.

The transferred playlist will appear in the Library tab of YouTube Music. If you notice that a song is missing from your playlist on YouTube Music, it means that the particular song is not available on YouTube Music.

Additionally, users should be aware that after making the transfer, if you update the playlist in Apple Music, the playlist won’t be updated in YouTube Music. Also, if you decide to cancel the transfer during the process, any songs that have already been transferred to YouTube Music will remain there. 

Apple’s support document explaining the transfer process has somewhat vague wording in the heading – “Transfer a copy of your Apple Music playlist to another service.” Despite mentioning “another service,” Apple currently only offers the option to transfer the playlist to YouTube Music. The heading might suggest that Apple could eventually allow transfers to other music streaming services, like Spotify or Amazon Music.

