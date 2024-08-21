HP’s New Gaming Gear: Discover Customizable PCs, Mics, and Keyboards

HP announced new gaming gear, including pre-built yet customizable gaming PCs, condenser microphones with dynamic RGB lighting, and a new wireless keyboard.
Gamescom is usually where game studios drop the hottest news about upcoming titles. But manufacturers often use the sidelines to exhibit their latest offerings tailored to gamers. One of them is HP, which announced a range of new gaming-centric products, including a new customizable gaming desktop under its Omen sub-brand and new swanky HyperX microphones with built-in LED lighting, ahead of Gamescom 2024.
HP’s Customizable Gaming PCs: Specs and Price
HP’s Omen series typically caters to gamers with pre-built hardware. Though it is primarily known for gaming laptops, HP also sells gaming desktops with customizable traits limited to fewer options. The newly announced Omen 35L, HP says, expands horizons for customizations and future upgrades using “industry standard components” and space to house additional equipment—just like you would with a gaming PC that you put together yourself.
The truly upgradeable bits are limited to:
- the power supply unit (PSU),
- the cabinet’s fans,
- the CPU cooler.
While building the PC, buyers will get to choose among different power ratings for the modular PSU and air—and water-based cooling systems, various options for fans, and the flexibility to get one with a built-in LCD screen. Above all, buyers pick between ceramic white and shadow black cabinets to house the components.
As with previous generations of PCs, there needs to be more flexibility in terms of the driving force of the PC. While HP offers a choice between Intel and AMD CPUs, you can only go up to 14th Gen Core i7 or Ryzen 7 8700G. Intel chips are paired with NVIDIA graphics up to RTX 4090. The options for those who choose AMD will be limited to Radeon (up to RX 7600) graphics. Both models will let you decide on the RAM size, but 64GB is what HP offers the most.
Naturally, the prices of both variants vary. For example, the Omen 35L desktops with Intel chips start at $1,3699.99, while the AMD option has a starting price of $1,299.99. The desktops are still marked as “Coming Soon” on HP’s online store, but the launch is expected soon. Meanwhile, the upgradeable inserts — the fans, PSUs, cooling mechanism, et al. — will also be available separately in “early 2025.”
HyperX QuadCast 2/2S Streaming Microphones
HP’s second interesting announcement from Gamescom is the new HyperX QuadCast line of USB-powered gaming microphones. Aimed at streamers, the QuadCast 2 and 2S are inbuilt with 100 ARGB LEDs, which can be controlled using HP’s Ngenuity software for dynamic and region-wise lighting effects.
Volume and gain control are now clubbed into a single multi-functional knob, which also controls directionality on the HyperX QuadCast 2 and 2S. The tap-to-mute LED from the older QuadCast S appears to retain its position on top, but HP appears to have cut out the white colorway.
The QuadCast 2S offers better fidelity of the two with 32-bit float and resolution up to 192kHz, compared to the 24-bit/96kHz output QuadCast 2. HP has yet to share details about changes to the condenser’s size but has revealed the prices, with the QuadCast 2 set at $149.99 and the 2S priced at $199.99.
HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard
In addition to the gaming PCs and the microphones, HP also revealed a new 75% mechanical keyboard with a metal top plate. It appears unchanged from the HyperX Alloy Rise 75, though it now has wireless connectivity.
HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Wireless will be available in October this year for $229.99. The alloy top plate is already available separately for $49.99.