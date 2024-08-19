Huawei GT4 Smartwatch Is Now Available in India: Price, Features, Availability

Huawei has confirmed that its GT4 smartwatch is now available in India.
The device, which can be purchased at a sub-15k price point, offers a plethora of features. It comes with an AMOLED screen, packs a variety of health tracking features, and comes with improved water resistance.
Huawei GT4 smartwatch: Specifications and features
The Huawei GT4 features a unique octagonal design and comes with over 25,000 customizable watch faces. The device packs a 1.43in AMOLED screen with support for 466 x 466 resolution and 326 PPI. The GT4 comes with various health tracking features such as heart rate tracking, health monitoring, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking.
The smartwatch features Huawei’s TruSleep 3.0 technology for advanced sleep analysis and a Smart Workout Coach feature. Users can use the watch to track their activities such as running, cycling, and hiking. The Huawei GT4 uses enhanced route tracking for precise navigation and distance measurement. The smartwatch also comes with a Calorie Management feature and support for over 100+ workout modes.
The Huawei GT4 is claimed to offer two weeks of battery life on a single charge and also features ISO-certified 5 ATM water resistance. The watch is compatible with Android and iOS devices and offers Bluetooth calling and message Quick Reply features.
Huawei GT4 smartwatch: Price in India
Interested users can purchase the device at Rs. 14,999/- via the online E-commerce platform; Flipkart. The company is offering a 12-month warranty with the Huawei GT4 smartwatch.