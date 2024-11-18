Huawei Opens Pre-Orders for Mate 70 Ahead of Upcoming Launch Event

Why Trust Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • Huawei has opened pre-orders for the Mate 70 series ahead of its November 26 launch.
  • The company is expected to launch new tablets and wearables.
  • Huawei recently overtook Apple in China’s smartphone sales.

Ahead of the official launch event on November 26, China’s Huawei Technologies said on Monday that it’s kicked off pre-orders for its new Mate 70 smartphone series. 

As reported by Reuters citing the company’s official WeChat channel, the pre-order process allows customers to reserve the Mate 70 series without requiring a deposit.

Reservation will run till the official launch date, and is only available for three models: Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro and Mate 70 Pro +.

Reservation details on The Huawei Vmall e-commerce platform show the company has recorded over one million reservations within a few hours of opening pre-orders, indicating strong consumer interest.

This announcement builds on Huawei’s successful return to the 5G premium market last year with the Mate 60 series.

The Mate 70 series is a critical step for Huawei as it aims to claw its way back to the top of the premium smartphone market. U.S. sanctions imposed in 2019 have held the company back, limiting its access to advanced chip technology and hindering its ability to compete with global rivals.

In addition to the Mate 70 smartphones, Huawei is reportedly gearing up to launch a range of other products, including tablets and wearables, aiming to bolster its presence across various tech segments.

Since the launch of the Mate 60 series last year, Huawei has doubled down on its smartphone strategy, teasing a new Operating System (Harmony OS NEXT) for the upcoming Mate 70 and announcing plans to support over 10,000 apps that are incompatible with traditional Android OS.

The Chinese smartphone maker recently surpassed Apple in smartphone sales for the first time in nearly four years in China, signaling Huawei’s determination to stay as competitive as possible while navigating global restrictions.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  3. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  4. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  5. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  6. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features
  7. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  8. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  9. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Wearables

8 Best Websites to Download Free EPUB Books in 2024

Nicole Willing3 hours
dummy_img
Mobile App Development

Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next: An Android & iOS Challenger?

Mark De Wolf24 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Games

5 Sonic Games That Got Canceled & Why They Were Axed

Daryl Baxter1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Stocks

GOOG vs. GOOGL: Which Google Stock Symbol Should I Use?

Jasper Lawler2 daysFinancial expert
dummy_img
Games

20 Years of Half-Life 2: Five Best Moments From the Sequel

Daryl Baxter2 daysGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

СhatGPT vs. Google Search Comparison: Which Is Better in 2024?

Alex McFarland3 daysAI Journalist
dummy_img
IT Certifications

7 Best Cloud Computing Courses for Beginners & Pros in 2024

Linda Rosencrance4 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Blockchain

9 Ways to Profit in Web3 in 2024: Investing, Gaming, dApps & More

Nicole Willing4 daysTechnology Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN