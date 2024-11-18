Huawei Opens Pre-Orders for Mate 70 Ahead of Upcoming Launch Event

Ahead of the official launch event on November 26, China’s Huawei Technologies said on Monday that it’s kicked off pre-orders for its new Mate 70 smartphone series.
As reported by Reuters citing the company’s official WeChat channel, the pre-order process allows customers to reserve the Mate 70 series without requiring a deposit.
Reservation will run till the official launch date, and is only available for three models: Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro and Mate 70 Pro +.
Reservation details on The Huawei Vmall e-commerce platform show the company has recorded over one million reservations within a few hours of opening pre-orders, indicating strong consumer interest.
This announcement builds on Huawei’s successful return to the 5G premium market last year with the Mate 60 series.
The Mate 70 series is a critical step for Huawei as it aims to claw its way back to the top of the premium smartphone market. U.S. sanctions imposed in 2019 have held the company back, limiting its access to advanced chip technology and hindering its ability to compete with global rivals.
In addition to the Mate 70 smartphones, Huawei is reportedly gearing up to launch a range of other products, including tablets and wearables, aiming to bolster its presence across various tech segments.
Since the launch of the Mate 60 series last year, Huawei has doubled down on its smartphone strategy, teasing a new Operating System (Harmony OS NEXT) for the upcoming Mate 70 and announcing plans to support over 10,000 apps that are incompatible with traditional Android OS.
The Chinese smartphone maker recently surpassed Apple in smartphone sales for the first time in nearly four years in China, signaling Huawei’s determination to stay as competitive as possible while navigating global restrictions.