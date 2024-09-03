Huawei Reveals Name of World’s First Tri-Fold Smartphone

Huawei has officially revealed the name of its tri-fold smartphone – the Mate XT.
The reveal came via a teaser video on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The device, which has been rumored since February this year, is scheduled to debut on September 10, 2024, during a launch event in China.
The timing is considered strategic, as it comes just a day after Apple’s iPhone 16 event, a move likely intended to shift some attention away from Apple’s announcements.
Being the first commercially available device with a triple-folding design, the Mate XT is poised to make a huge first impression in the smartphone industry. When fully unfolded, the tri-fold smartphone is expected to offer a 10in display, providing users with an expansive screen for multitasking.
The teaser video shows the device is associated with Huawei’s Ultimate Design brand, indicating a premium build and features, with a price tag rumored to be around $4,000.
Huawei’s Consumer Business Group CEO, Richard Yu, has already been spotted using a prototype of the Mate XT, per GSM Arena report. Although specific details about the device’s full capabilities remain under wraps, the teaser video also suggests advanced video recording features, including continuous zoom.
While other phone brands such as Xiaomi and Oppo are reportedly developing their own tri-fold devices, a September 10 launch could allow Huawei to position itself as a leader in this space.
However, the Mate XT’s global availability remains uncertain due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. The U.S. in 2022, banned the sale and import of new communications equipment from Huawei over security concerns. In the U.K., there is a standing order from the government mandating all telecom operators to remove Huawei technology from the UK’s 5G public networks by the end of 2027.
With the launch date just days away, many eyes will be on Huawei and its Mate XT to see if the phone will fulfill its promise and set a new standard in the future of foldable smartphones.