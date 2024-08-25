Huawei’s Triple Fold Phone Is Coming in September

Huawei’s CEO Richard Yu revealed that the Mate X3, a pioneering triple-screen foldable phone, will launch “next month” (by September). It’s a first for Huawei and the phone industry.
Triple Screen for Enhanced Multitasking
Yu confirmed the launch timeline in response to a customer’s inquiry at a recent event. The Huawei tri-fold phone has a big advantage – a large screen that lets users run apps at full size without running out of space. This innovative design features three separate screens.
The main screen measures 7.85 inches and is ideal for immersive experiences. In addition to the main screen, there are two smaller screens: a 6.45-inch cover screen for quick interactions and conversations and another 7.85-inch screen for extra features and functionality.
Huawei's tri-fold device spotted again.#Huawei pic.twitter.com/eFjhRBAt9B
— Tech Home (@TechHome100) August 16, 2024
The thin triple-folding phone was seen with Yu, earlier this month. The photograph of the executive revealed what looks like a foldable phone with three panels stacked into a slab-like shape. A big, round camera bump was visible on the back of the phone, resembling the Huawei Mate 50 PRO.
Further insight into the device’s design came from a previous image of Yu, depicting the phone in its unfolded mode. This photo highlighted two distinct creases in the screen and a front-facing camera cutout at the top, providing a glimpse into the phone’s sleek setup.
Huawei's tri-fold phone shown by Mr. Yu Chengdong pic.twitter.com/hFCnKztuGZ
— Mochamad Farido Fanani (@faridofanani96) August 9, 2024
Unlike current foldable phones, which fold in half, Huawei’s tri-fold device will have two hinges that allow the phone to fold into three sections.
These sections have been thoughtfully categorized into distinct modes to suit various use cases.
Mate X3’s Versatile Modes
In its default and most convenient mode, Folded mode, the phone remains compact and easy to handle. When it opens, the device transforms into Unfolded mode, revealing three large screens ideal for immersive experiences. Additionally, the Mate X3 offers a handy Tent mode suited for hands-free video calls and online meetings.
The phone can also unfold to a 10-inch tablet mode, slightly comparable to an iPad and other 8-inch foldables.
This larger screen size could challenge competitors like Galaxy Z Fold 6. Although Samsung pioneered the foldable phone market, Huawei may have gained the upper hand with its imminent release of the first tri-fold device, which could shift the dynamics of the foldable market.
However, the phone’s rumored price range of $2,800 to $4,900 may deter consumers. Furthermore, due to the 2019 US sanctions limiting Huawei’s access to American tech and services, it’s unlikely that the phone will be sold in the US.