Hyundai Unveils Ioniq 9 Three-Row Electric SUV With 385-Mile Range: We Talk to Its Design Head

Hyundai has unveiled the Ioniq 9, a three-row electric SUV that could be even more important than the Ioniq 5 crossover and Ioniq 6 sedan. We’ve talked to one of its key designers.
Not only does the Ioniq 9 sport the longest wheelbase of any Hyundai model (123.2in), it also boasts the largest battery pack and interior roominess that is yet to be seen on an SUV from the South Korean marque.
Joining the ranks of Volvo’s EX90, sibling company Kia’s EV9 and the forthcoming all-electric Range Rover, Ioniq 9 offers the option of seating for up to seven occupants, with plentiful head and legroom for everyone riding onboard.
Even with all seven seats in place, the extra large SUV offers 21.8 cubic feet of luggage space in the trunk, plus an additional 3.1 cu. ft. in the ‘frunk’ in rear wheel drive models, or 1.8 cu. ft. for all-wheel drive versions.
Global Design Head Sangyup Lee tells Techopedia that much of the vehicle’s exterior design was informed by intensive wind tunnel testing, with Lee revealing that his team were still refining aerodynamic elements up until only a few months ago — which is almost unheard of for a vehicle that is due to go on sale in South Korea and the US early in 2025.
The result is a vehicle with a drag coefficient of just 0.259, which Lee points out is superior to the company’s Sonata and Elantra sedans. Although far from the most glamorous topic, this low drag coefficient is important with EVs as it extracts the maximum possible range from the battery packs.
The front of the vehicle is “almost entirely informed by aerodynamics”, according to Lee, while the large blacked-off area houses camera and sensor equipment that allow for high levels of autonomous driving.
Lee says that this entire section is modular and can be removed as one, so the technology within it can be replaced and upgraded over time.
Hyundai’s love affair with Parametric Pixel LED lights continues, and they form a large light bar that covers the front end while also surrounding most of the ‘boat tail’ rear end. Lee says it’s his nod to nostalgic video games, like Tetris, but he also feels the rise of Roblox and other retro-styled games has seen blocky design language come back in fashion.
As well as porting the longest wheelbase in the group, Hyundai has also introduced the largest battery pack, with a 110.3kWh floor-mounted lithium-ion unit sending power to a 160kW rear motor in the rear-wheel-drive models. A Long Range AWD version adds another 70kW motor to the front axle, while the Performance AWD model uses two 160kW motors.
The slippery design, complete with a “boat tail” rear end and dual-motion active air flap at the front, combine to offer what Hyundai is hoping to be best-in-class efficiency. A WLTP-targeted energy consumption of 3.2 miles per kWh provides an estimated electric range of around 385 miles on a single charge. The EPA figure in the US should be more conservative, but this is still good performance for such a large EV.
Capable of charging at speeds of up to 350kW, Hyundai says that a 10 to 80% charge will take just 24 minutes from a fast outlet. On top of this, the most potent Performance models can accelerate from 0-62MPH in just 5.2 seconds.
As previously mentioned, the Ioniq 9 can be specified with either three rows of easily accessible seating for seven occupants, or a more palatial six-seat option that sees the second row of two seats swivel so rear occupants can face each other.
“We listened to feedback from customers of the Kia EV9 and found that some were complaining that the rear passengers brushed knees when the chairs were facing each other, which is part of the reason why we stretched the wheelbase, to ensure maximum legroom for all occupants,” Sangyup Lee explained.
Aside from the cavernous interior space, the Ioniq 9 is also chock-full of practical touches, from rear seats that slide and fold at the press of a button, to masses of USB-C chargers and cubbyholes that allow for maximum internal storage.
Lee is particularly proud of the SUV’s sliding Universal Island 2.0, which seats between the two front passengers. It offers cupholders, one of two wireless charging pads for smartphones and storage space.
But cleverly, the storage section can be opened by either the front passenger or the rear, thanks to the seesaw design of the lid, while the entire unit can be moved backwards or forwards by 190mm.
“Car parking spaces in Europe and Korea can be very small and I noticed how many owners were having to climb across to the other side of the vehicle to get out. By sliding the console backwards, it allows easy walk-through space for those in the front seats,” Lee explained.
The left-hand drive models on display at the glitzy unveiling in LA sported standard CCS charging ports, despite Hyundai already revealing that the 2025 Ioniq 5 would come fitted with Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). Hyundai has yet to confirm the charging port situation for the Ioniq 9.
Pricing is also yet to be confirmed, although Hyundai plans to start selling the Ioniq 9 in North America and Korea in the first half of 2025, with the UK and other European markets tipped to receive cars in around May of next year.