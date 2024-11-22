Hyundai Recalls Over 145,000 Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and Genesis EVs

Korean automaker Kia is recalling 145,235 of its EVs in the US due to a flaw that could potentially cut a car’s drive power.
Shared by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall impacts 2022-2024 models of the Ioniq 5, 2023-2025 models of the Ioniq 6, and several models from Hyundai’s luxury Genesis brand. Those include the GV60, the GV70 Electrified, and 2023-2024 versions of the G80 Electrified.
The problem involves the cars’ integrated charging control units (ICCUs). If damaged, they could stop charging the cars’ 12-volt batteries and eliminate drive power. Notably, those batteries are separate from the lithium-ion packs that power an EV’s driving range and some other systems.
People with an affected vehicle are asked to contact Hyundai or Genesis customer service using the recall codes 272 (Hyundai) or 025G (Genesis). They should then be directed to a local dealer, who’ll inspect and replace an ICCU and its fuse for free. At the same time, a related software update should be installed. The recall “expands and replaces” a previous one, 24V-204, the NHTSA says, so you’ll still need service if you were affected before.
No accidents or injuries have been reported so far. Nevertheless the recall may be a blow to Hyundai, which is one of the more popular EV brands in the US but still struggling to capture marketshare from Tesla. Tesla controlled 48.9% of the US EV market in Q2 2024, according to the Energy Information Administration. That does represent a long-term decline, but even the second-place brand, Ford, only managed an 8% share.
Tesla itself is no stranger to recalls. The Cybertruck has had several already despite launching in November 2023 and only having one model year.