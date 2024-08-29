hyundai-to-make-three-row-ioniq-9-ev-in-the-us

Hyundai will manufacture its upcoming EVs, including the 2025 Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 9, in the US.
Hyundai recently shared ambitious projections to sell two million EVs annually by 2030. As part of this endeavor, Hyundai will begin manufacturing EVs, including the 2025 Ioniq 5 and the upcoming Ioniq 9 three-row electric SUV at its Metaplant manufacturing facility in Bryan County, Georgia, USA.
Hyundai Motor’s President and CEO, Jaehoon Chang, recently spoke at the company’s 2024 CEO Investor Day, where the executive touted the “Hyundai way.” Chang added Hyundai will expand to manufacturing other forms of mobility besides vehicles. By 2030, the company hopes for its EV sales to make up for roughly a third of the total sales.
Hyundai’s plans to defy the current trend among other EV manufacturers in the US who have been second-guessing electrification plans, following a slump in growth. The Korean giant announced plans to sell new Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs) with a range of over 900km (560 miles) in North America and China.
It is unlikely the Ioniq 9 will have the longer range drivetrain, which will not be available until the end of 2026. Instead, the three-row SUV is expected to be based on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which powers other models such as Ioniq 5 and 6. The Ioniq 9 is expected to share its underpinnings with Kia’s EV9 (Kia being a Hyundai sub-brand), which is already available in the US.
However, as with other Ioniq models, the Ioniq 9 may differ visibly from the Kia EV9. Instead, the Ioniq 9 — previously expected to be called Ioniq 7 — is expected to be based on Hyundai’s Ioniq Seven concept, which was unveiled back in 2021. InsideEVs says the Ioniq 9 will be showcased at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this year.
By opting to manufacture its upcoming EVs in the US, Hyundai will also enable customers to claim a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying less polluting vehicles such as EVs and fuel cell EVs.
Hyundai also anticipates a higher demand for hybrid vehicles, especially in North America, and plans to sell 690,000 by 2028. It will, therefore, ramp up efforts to improve its hybrid systems and plans to expand the current range of hybrids from seven to 14. As part of this expansion, it will also integrate a new TMED-II system in hybrid vehicles by January 2025 and claims it will improve both performance and fuel efficiency.