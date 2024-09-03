Hyundai’s 2025 Ioniq 5 Includes a Rugged XRT Model

Hyundai has unveiled the refreshed 2025 Ioniq 5 in the US with a new off-road XRT variant, larger batteries for increased range, and access to Tesla Superchargers.
The newly announced XRT variant (pictured below) adds off-road capabilities and a tougher-looking design. You can expect a 23mm suspension lift, unique 18-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, and exclusive special visual elements including fascias, black trim, and unique interior touches. Like the performance-oriented Ioniq 5 N, it’s aimed at enthusiasts who want an EV that can be pushed to its limits.
Whichever model you choose, you’ll have access to over 17,000 Tesla Superchargers. The 2025 Ioniq 5 is the first Hyundai to have a Tesla-designed North American Charging Standard (NACS) port. You can plug in without the adapter you currently have to use with some EVs. This effectively doubles the available DC fast-charging network for the Ioniq 5 and makes cross-country trips more realistic.
The models will also include a Combined Charging System (CCS) adapter. Starting in Q4 2024, all new or refreshed Hyundai EVs will exclusively use NACS.
Battery capacities have improved as well. The standard model now boasts a 63 kWh battery, up from the previous 58 kWh, while the Long Range version has been upgraded to an 84 kWh battery (up from 77.4 kWh). These enhancements are expected to extend the vehicle’s range to over 310 miles compared to the 303 miles offered by the current RWD model.
The 2025 Ioniq 5 may also be more affordable when you buy it outright. It will be the inaugural model produced at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Georgia. Vehicles made at HMGMA are expected to qualify for a $3,750 US tax credit at launch, with the potential for additional federal tax incentives in the future. Leases will continue to qualify for the full $7,500 credit.
Updated Design and Interior Changes
The updated standard Ioniq 5 has some exterior updates like restyled bumpers for a broader SUV-like stance, a new rear spoiler, more aerodynamic wheels, flush roof side rails, and new color options: Atlas White Matte, Ecotronic Gray Matte, and Celadon Gray Matte.
Interior updates include new HVAC controls, heated rear seats, a redesigned center console, and a revamped steering wheel. You’ll find a 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, Hyundai Digital Key 2 Premium, and USB-C ports.
2025 Ioniq 5 Release Date and Sales
The updated 2025 Ioniq 5 models, including the new XRT variant, are anticipated to reach Hyundai dealerships this fall. Pricing isn’t yet available.
The Ioniq 5 has performed well in sales since its launch, according to José Muñoz, CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. Muñoz emphasized Hyundai’s commitment to enhancing the Ioniq 5 lineup with the addition of the off-road-capable XRT model. While Tesla still tends to outstrip Hyundai and other EV makers in terms of sales, the refresh could boost sales and reach customers that were previously off-limits.
It’s a core part of Hyundai’s strategy. The automaker has set a goal to sell two million EVs per year by 2030. The company also plans to introduce longer-range EVs and expand its hybrid lineup by 2027. The more capable the Ioniq 5 gets, the more likely it is that Hyundai’s overall EV offerings will perform well.