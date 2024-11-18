India Hits Meta With $25 Million Fine Over WhatsApp Data Sharing

Key Takeaways

  • The Indian government is fining Meta $25.4 million for allegedly forcing WhatsApp users to share their data across Meta services.
  • Meta will have to undo that sharing and provide prominent opt-outs.
  • WhatsApp is believed to dominate India when it comes to ads and messaging apps.

The Competition Commission of India is fining Meta $25.4 million, saying it shouldn’t have required WhatsApp users to share data with all Meta companies for advertising purposes.

The Commission is also ordering WhatsApp to halt ad data sharing between Meta divisions for five years, TechCrunch reports. Furthermore, the company will have to show detailed explanations of what data is shared with Meta companies and why, with opt-out controls displayed through settings menus and in-app notifications.

India began investigating WhatsApp in 2021, when the messaging service changed its privacy policies to remove an opt-out for data sharing. The Competition Commission eventually reached the conclusion that because Meta is dominant in both online display advertising in India and the country’s “over-the-top” smartphone messaging market, WhatsApp’s data sharing practices created unfair barriers to competition.

While WhatsApp had about 100 million active users in the US as of July 2024, India may now have upwards of 535 million. It’s easily the country’s most popular messaging app — Statista notes that in April 2022, the app had a penetration rate of about 97.1%, second only to Brazil’s 98.9%.

That’s likely because WhatsApp foregrounds features like voice calls and group chat, and it can be a way around high SMS fees for frequent texters. Where unlimited SMS has become commonplace in countries like the US and Canada, Indian phone users may have to pay per text or buy SMS bundles. Mobile data can be more cost efficient, and of course WhatsApp users can skip cellular data fees entirely if there’s a Wi-Fi hotspot they can connect to.

Meta is no stranger to data sharing controversies, perhaps the most infamous being the Cambridge Analytica scandal from 2018. Media outlets revealed that Cambridge Analytica had used a Facebook app to harvest the data of up to 87 million users, doing so without consent to aid political campaigns like Donald Trump’s 2016 Presidential run.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg was forced to apologize for his company’s data practices, which did change in the aftermath of the scandal — although not enough to avoid paying $725 million in December 2022 to settle a class action lawsuit.

