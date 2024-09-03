Indian Audio Brand Boult Introduces Affordable Soundbars with Dolby Digital

Indian audio brand Boult unveils three new soundbars: the Bassbox X60, X250, and X500.
Boult has launched three new soundbars. Each model (Bassbox X60, Bassbox X250, and Bassbox X500) features BoomX technology for deep bass and a range of inputs, such as Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and HDMI (ARC), for broad device compatibility.
Additionally, the company reports that the soundbars feature a DSP chip for advanced audio processing and EQ modes customized for different listening environments, including music, movies, and news.
Boult’s New Soundbars: Features and Specs
The Bassbox X60, the most affordable model in the series, features a 2.1-channel configuration that delivers 60W RMS of power. It integrates BoomX technology for enhanced bass and supports Bluetooth V5.4. The soundbar includes a DSP chip for improved audio processing and provides various input options such as AUX, USB, and HDMI (ARC). It also offers EQ modes designed to optimize sound for different types of content, including music, movies, and news, and comes with a remote control for convenient operation.
The Bassbox X250 steps up with 250W RMS output and Dolby Digital sound within a 2.1-channel setup. It incorporates a subwoofer and a dedicated DSP for enhanced audio. The connectivity options for this model include Bluetooth V5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, and HDMI (ARC), catering to a broad range of devices and preferences.
The Bassbox X500 stands as the premium choice, offering 500W RMS output with Dolby Digital sound in a 5.1-channel setup. This high-end model features a DSP chip and a dedicated IOP core for high-quality audio processing up to 96KHz. The system includes five full-range drivers, Bluetooth V5.3, HDMI (ARC) connectivity, and two rear satellite speakers for enhanced surround sound.
The official Boult website prices the Bassbox X60, X250, and X500 at INR 2,999 (approximately $36), INR 9,999 (approximately $120), and INR 14,999 (approximately $180), respectively.
The company also launched its Klarity series of TWS earbuds in India, including the Boult Klarity 1 and Boult Klarity 3, in early August.