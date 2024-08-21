Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Confirmed Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

If you’re looking to inject a little adventure into your life this year, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle might just be the game for you.
Although movie adaptations tend to be hit or miss, with developers MachineGames and publishers Bethesda Softworks behind the helm, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is shaping up to be one to watch this year.
If you’ve been keeping up with Gamescom announcements this year, the chances are you’ve already had a sneak peek at the upcoming game and the announced Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release date.
If not, here’s everything we know about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle so far.
Indiana Jones and The Great Circle Confirmed Release Date
Release Date: December 9, 2024
The Indiana Jones and The Great Circle initial release date is December 9, 2024.
Announced back in January 2021, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has built up a lot of hype, especially from fans of the movie, which might make December seem like a long way off for a lot of fans.
But, with Bethesda publishing the game, PC and Xbox have been made the priority, as you would expect – leaving PlayStation 5 owners having to wait until Spring before they can enjoy the game.
There’s currently no Indiana Jones and The Great Circle PS5 release date other than it will be released in the Spring of 2025.
If you’re planning to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PC or Xbox, you can enjoy up to 3 days early access by pre-ordering either the Premium or Collector’s Editions of the game.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Pre-orders
Pre-orders Available on PC and Xbox — not PS5 Yet
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle pre-orders are available from the game’s official site. Although, you can currently only pre-order for Xbox Series X|S and PC.
If you’re looking to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5, you might have to wait a little longer before Bethesda opens up pre-orders, which will likely come around the same time as an official Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release date on PS5.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Price
Standard Edition – $70
Premium Edition – $100
Collector’s Edition – $190
The Indiana Jones and the Great Circle price depends on which of the game’s three versions you choose, with the price ranging from $70 to an eye-watering $190 for the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector’s Edition.
The good news for anyone looking to save some of their hard-earned money is that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription from day one.
Like the standard edition, the Game Pass version offers the base game and The Last Crusade Pack, so existing subscribers will get to experience Indiana Jones’ latest adventure without putting any additional money down.
Keep in mind you’ll need to be a PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, as the Core tier doesn’t include this perk.
However, if you’re a bit of a collector and don’t mind spending the extra cash, the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector’s Edition comes with both physical and digital perks, making it a great choice for true Indiana Jones fans.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Platforms
Confirmed Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC
While Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released to all major platforms, Xbox Series X|S and PC gamers will get first dibs, leaving PS5 owners waiting until Spring 2025 to play it.
If you’re planning to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PC, you can currently pre-order the game on Steam and even enjoy up to 3 days of early access.
Considering Microsoft acquired Bethesda back in 2021, it’s no surprise that Xbox Series X|S and PC gamers are getting preferential treatment. PlayStation gamers are forced to wait for an official release date on their console of choice.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Trailer
Several Trailers Released Showing Gameplay & Story
Earlier this year, we finally got to see some footage from Bethesda, which claimed to show some Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay. However, as exciting as this sounded, the trailer didn’t reveal too much.
However, the official gameplay trailer showcased just how stunning the game looks and gave us an official 2024 release date window. Roll on Gamescom 2024, and finally, we’re surprised with another Indiana Jones and the Great Circle trailer.
This recently revealed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle trailer shows us not only some of the first-person combat but also a few of the challenges and puzzles we can expect to face.
Although some fans did argue that the latest trailer still didn’t offer enough actual gameplay footage, it was undoubtedly cool to have Troy Baker, who has lent his voice to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, narrate the trailer and showcase some of the technology used to create the game.
Latest Indiana Jones and the Great Circle News
Earlier this year, Phill Spencer announced that four games would be coming to PlayStation. Although he didn’t say which games they were, they turned out to be Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Grounded, and Pentiment.
He did clarify that these games would not be Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. With Indiana Jones and the Great Circle now announced to drop on the PS5 sometime in Spring 2025, many Xbox gamers feel like they have been lied to and had hoped that the game would be an Xbox exclusive.
However, he simply stated that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would not be among the four games that had been announced, and at no point did he confirm or deny that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would be released on PlayStation.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle System Requirements
Minimum PC Specs Revealed
If you’re planning to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on your PC, it’s important to check that your gaming PC can handle it.
The Indiana Jones and the Great Circle system requirements are quite demanding, even for the minimum settings. Below, you’ll see if your rig is up to the task. If not, you may need to upgrade your GPU or play on a console instead.
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i7 @ 3.3GHz or better, AMD Ryzen 5 @ 3.1Ghz or better
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: nVidia Geforce RTX 2060 8 GiB, AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GiB
Additional Notes: SSD required
While the minimum Indiana Jones and the Great Circle system requirements have been posted, we’re yet to see the full recommended specs. We will likely know this in the next few months as they appear through outlets such as Steam and Xbox Game Pass.
What is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is an upcoming first-person, single-player game in which players assume the role of the famous fictional adventurer Indiana Jones.
The game is set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Players will travel the globe in a race to find an ancient power connected to the Great Circle.
As you would expect from an Indiana Jones game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will feature challenging puzzles, tons of exploration, and first-person combat with Indy’s legendary whip.
As the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle trailers make clear, the game will be story-heavy, with plenty of immersive cinematics to keep players engrossed as they progress toward their end goal.
In terms of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle cast, while the game will still use Harrison Ford’s likeness, he will not be the voice of Indy.
Instead, Troy Baker has taken up that mantle, giving Indy a younger voice that is better suited to his age in the game.
The Bottom Line
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle looks to be an ambitious take on the storied decades-long legacy of the famous archaeologist. With only a handful of months to wait, we’ll soon get to see how MachineGames has translated the character from the silver screen to first-person for the first time.