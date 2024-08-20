Indiana Jones Finally Comes to PC in 2025

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will arrive on PS5 in spring 2025 after an Xbox release on December 9, 2024.
Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom Opening Night Live, has presented the new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and revealed both dates.
Xbox Games Make It to PS
Earlier this year, Microsoft shifted away from its previous commitment to keeping Xbox games exclusive by starting to port its titles to the rival PlayStation console.
Some Xbox fans worry that moving exclusives to other platforms could make Xbox consoles less appealing, reduce console sales, and decline developer interest and platform popularity. Despite these worries, Microsoft is moving forward with plans for a new generation of Xbox hardware, which the company promises will be its most significant technological advancement yet.
So far, Microsoft has officially confirmed only a few Xbox first-party titles for other platforms, such as Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and Pentiment. However, a report from May suggested that Microsoft is aiming for greater flexibility in releasing Xbox games on PlayStation.