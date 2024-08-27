Insider Suggests Gamers Wait Before Buying Next Handheld

Key Takeaways

  • Tom Henderson, owner of Insider Gaming, advises waiting for new handheld consoles.
  • Comments are buzzing about the new PlayStation handheld, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox handheld, and Steam Deck 2.
  • As ASUS and ZOTAC release their portable devices, speculation persists about the most anticipated handhelds.

Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson has hinted at major handheld gaming announcements post-Gamescom, advising buyers to wait before purchasing.

On August 25, the Insider Gaming owner posted on his X account that most talks at Gamescom focused on handheld hardware. He advised those considering a purchase to wait, as more options and improvements are expected soon, though timelines are unclear.

A wide range of opinions have been expressed in the comments. The most-liked comment was a query about a PlayStation handheld:

Henderson’s response was quite evasive and included a smiley face, suggesting there might be more to it:

Others are asking the same question about the PSP2 in the comments. Speculation about a potential new Xbox handheld console is also prevalent, with people wondering which will arrive first: the Xbox or the PSP2. The Nintendo Switch 2 is mentioned by many, while others argue that the recently released ASUS ROG Ally X already meets their needs. Although this console competes in popularity with Valve’s Steam Deck, there is also excitement for the upcoming Steam Deck 2.

While ZOTAC unveiled the Gaming ZONE, a new handheld gaming device, at Gamescom, the gaming community is buzzing with rumors about several long-awaited releases.

What We Know So Far About the PSP2, Nintendo Switch 2, Steam Deck 2, and Xbox Handheld Console

Sony last introduced a handheld console over 12 years ago with the PS Vita, and it’s been 18 years since the debut of the original PSP. Given this long gap, many believe the time is right for a new PlayStation Portable. Recent reports suggest that Sony is developing a new PSP 2 handheld console, which is expected to launch in 2025, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, leaks suggest that Valve’s Steam Deck 2 is expected to be released in 2026. Rumors about an Xbox handheld also have been circulating since the beginning of the year. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has hinted at it multiple times, including in an interview with IGN where he suggested that Xbox “should have a handheld too”. Leaks suggest a potential release in 2026.

As for Switch 2, on August 19th Nintendo hosted a short online tour of the Nintendo Museum. The presentation focused solely on the museum, not on the Switch 2. Fans were disappointed as anticipation for the next console, often called the Switch 2, continued to grow while its release date remained uncertain.

Earlier this year, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that an official announcement is expected within this fiscal year, which concludes on March 31, 2025. The earliest possible release date could be April 1, although rumors suggest it might debut before July 2025. The anticipated Switch 2 is expected to feature an 8in 1080p display, magnetic Joy-Cons, and backward compatibility. It will likely be powered by an Nvidia Ampere chipset, support 8K resolution with a new docking system, and include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, offering performance comparable to the PS4 and Xbox One. Priced around $299.99, it may cost more with an OLED display.

