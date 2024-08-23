Instagram Now Lets You Add a Song to Your Profile: Here’s How

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows you to add a song to your profile.
Instagram regularly rolls out new features to enhance user engagement on its platform. They recently doubled the number of photos allowed per post. Now, they’re adding a feature that enables you to include a song in your Instagram bio.
Now you can brag about your music taste by adding a song to your profile 😎♬ pic.twitter.com/dSJuwlzh9b
— Instagram (@instagram) August 22, 2024
This feature is reminiscent of what MySpace once offered. Still, unlike MySpace, where songs are played automatically, you’ll have manual control to play or pause the track linked to the Instagram profile you’re viewing.
Instagram is launching this feature in collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter. You can experience it by visiting Sabrina’s Instagram profile, where a teaser of her upcoming song, “Taste,” is embedded in her bio.
How to Add a Song to Your Instagram Profile
To add a song to your Instagram profile, you need to access the “Edit profile” page, where you can search for and select a track you want to add to your profile. You’ll be able to choose a track from Instagram’s library of licensed music, similar to what you have for Reels and posts.
You can add a 30-second-long song to your profile. This means you’ll have to select a portion of the song you want to appear on your profile.
Instagram reportedly started testing this feature in 2022, but it wasn’t rolled out for some reason. But after almost two years, the feature is finally here.
#Instagram is working on the ability to add a song to your profile 👀 pic.twitter.com/zX2jIlZLzc
— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) October 17, 2022
That said, Instagram has already started rolling out this feature, so ensure you have the latest Instagram update to ensure you get access to it as soon as it arrives.