Instagram Test Lets You Reset Your Content Recommendations

Instagram is testing a new feature that lets you reset your recommendations on the platform.
This feature will be helpful when you’re unhappy with the content appearing on your Instagram Reels, Feed, or Explore page. Once you reset your recommendations, Instagram will essentially forget all the content you’ve interacted with in the past and begin showing you content completely unrelated to your previous activity. During the reset process, Instagram will also display your following list and prompt you to unfollow accounts that post content you don’t enjoy.
Over time, the app will adapt to your preferences by analyzing the content you interact with most and gradually show you more of what you like. According to Meta’s blog post, this feature will be rolled out globally very soon.
The ability to reset recommendations will complement Instagram’s existing tools for personalizing your feed. Currently, you can use the “Interested” or “Not Interested” option on posts to indicate your preferences, helping Instagram decide what content to show you. Additionally, you can adjust the app’s sensitive content settings to filter out adult content or posts containing specific words or phrases.