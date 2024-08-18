Instagram Tests Change to Vertical User Grids

Why Trust Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • Vertical profile grids on Instagram are being tested on a small number of accounts.
  • The Meta app is reacting to user upload trends "to do better by the content today."
  • Instagram boss Mosseri acknowledges the inconvenience to those who have built their accounts to fit the square layout.

Instagram has confirmed an experiment that could significantly change users’ profile pages. 

The Meta-owned app is changing the profile grid layout from squares to vertical rectangles in a test instigated by the most common form of uploads to the platform.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri posted a story to the app on Friday, highlighting the vertical dominance of posts, mostly “4 by 3 in a photo or 9 by 16 in a video, and cropping it down to square is pretty brutal.”

The square profile appearance dates back several years when it was only possible to upload square photos to Instagram, but the evolution of the app and social media has come a long way since then.

Mosseri did acknowledge the change could be a frustration to users who have carefully curated their profile content to fit the layout fully, but added “I would really like to do better by the content today.”

Instagram to Consider Community Reaction

It will be impossible to please everyone, but the new layout could bring some advantages if it is introduced permanently.

Users would be able to showcase their content on the app in its original form, whether it is a striking vertical image or a reel. This would remove the need to crop for the existing layout, which can result in reduced quality and impact. Mobile content is increasingly vertical across several apps, so the trend gravitates toward that.

Instagram told The Verge the experiment is firmly in the testing phase, but it seems logical that the company will move with its vast user base’s changing needs and actions. It will also carefully monitor the reaction to the app’s significant change, especially those who have built up their profile over the years in line with the square layout.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Software Bots

Business Bets Big on AI — Consumers Bet Against It

Neil C. Hughes1 hour
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Are AI Hallucinations Still a Problem in 2024?

Tim Keary2 hours
dummy_img
Investing

5 Best Investing Books: Must-Reads for Every Retail Investor

Jasper Lawler2 hoursFinancial expert
dummy_img
Cybersecurity

The Cost of a Data Breach in 2024

Maria Webb3 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Economics

Gross vs. Net Pay: What’s The Difference & How to Calculate It?

Rob Griffin4 hoursFinancial Journalist
dummy_img
Cyber Threats

Can Bug Bounties Fix GenAI’s Security Problems? Anthropic Thinks So

Tim Keary1 dayTechnology Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN