Intel CEO to Propose Major Cost-Cutting Plan and Asset Sales to Board

Why Trust Techopedia
intel-ceo-to-propose-major-cost-cutting-plan-and-asset-sales-to-board
Key Takeaways

  • Intel CEO set to pitch cost cuts and asset sales to the board.
  • The plan may include selling the Altera chip unit.
  • Capital cuts could pause a $32 billion factory project in Germany.

Intel’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, is preparing to present a strategic plan to the company’s board aimed at divesting non-essential business units and reducing costs.

This initiative, reported by Reuters, is part of a broader effort to revitalize Intel’s competitive position in the semiconductor industry.

The plan, expected to be discussed at a board meeting in mid-September, includes proposals to sell off certain business segments, such as the programmable chip unit Altera. Intel acquired Altera for $16.7 billion in 2015, but it is now considered a candidate for divestiture as Intel seeks to focus on its core operations. The chipmaker has already taken steps to separate Altera as a subsidiary and may pursue a partial public offering or an outright sale to another chipmaker, with Marvell being a potential buyer.

Gelsinger’s plan also involves reducing capital expenditures, which could include pausing or halting the construction of a $32 billion factory in Germany.

These measures are part of Intel’s response to the financial pressures it faces, including a challenging second quarter and a strategic need to catch up with industry leaders like Nvidia and AMD in the AI chip sector.

Intel has retained financial advisors, including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, to assist in evaluating which business units to retain or sell.

The company’s restructuring efforts have already led to rounds of layoffs and a suspension of dividend payments as it aims to save $10 billion.

The forthcoming board meeting is crucial for Intel as it seeks a way to turn things around. Decisions made during this meeting could impact the company’s future direction and its ability to regain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving chip market.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Cyber Threats

Red Team vs. Blue Team: Cybersecurity Roles Explained

John Meah43 mins
dummy_img
Emerging Technology

U.N. Pledges to Unleash Asia-Pacific’s Digital Potential (Editorial)

Ray Fernandez1 hour
dummy_img
Stocks

What Is Mark Cuban’s Net Worth in 2024: How Did He Build a Fortune?

Fitri Wulandari2 hoursFinancial Journalist
dummy_img
Gaming

15+ Best RPG Games to Play in 2024: Enjoy Ultimate Adventures

Cat Bussell3 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Data Centers

Top 8 Innovations in Green Data Centers in 2024

Linda Rosencrance3 hoursTech Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Is AI Warfare Upon Us? How AI is Transforming Warfare in North Korea

Tim Keary4 hoursTechnology Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN