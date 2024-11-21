iPhone 15 Plus Finally on Black Friday with This Best Buy Deal

iPhone 15, 2023
iPhone 15, 2023. Source: Apple
Key Takeaways

  • The iPhone 15 Plus is available for $779 on Best Buy.
  • The advanced A16 chipset powers the smartphone.
  • This deal is part of the Black Friday event, though there’s no guarantee it will continue afterward.

If you’re looking to purchase a large-screen iPhone, the iPhone 15 Plus might be your best option. It’s currently available at $50 off its original price for Black Friday.

Typically, the iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB) sells for $829 at Best Buy, but during Black Friday, it can be yours for $779. Along with its larger screen compared to non-Pro variants, the iPhone 15 Plus offers plenty of other reasons to consider it.

Buy iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Plus Black Friday deal | Source: Best Buy
iPhone 15 Plus Black Friday deal | Source: Best Buy

The device features a Dynamic Island on the front, where you can view alerts and live activities. Its 6.7-inch display delivers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and a maximum resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels.

Under the hood, Apple has equipped the iPhone 15 Plus with the A16 Bionic chipset, supported by a hexa-core CPU and a 5-core Apple GPU. The phone runs iOS 17 out of the box, with the option to upgrade to iOS 18. However, the device is not compatible with Apple Intelligence, one of the key features of iOS 18.

For photography, the device sports a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 48 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, there’s a 12 MP selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras can record 4K video at 60 FPS.

The phone is powered by a 4,383 mAh battery, which should easily last at least two days with normal usage. It supports 15 W wireless MagSafe charging and 4.5 W reverse wired charging.

Other notable features of the iPhone 15 Plus include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, and Face ID support. The device is available in five colors: yellow, pink, green, blue, and black.

