iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Camera Spec Leak Details the Capture Button

The latest iPhone 16 leak sheds light on the iPhone 16 family’s cameras, including upgraded sensors and the rumored Capture Button.
The iPhone 16 launch is just around the corner, and specifications of Apple’s next flagship phones appear to have slipped out for months. A few weeks before Apple officially reveals the finer details in its expected press event, however, a leak may have detailed the cameras on all four of the iPhone 16 models.
In addition to corroborating previous leaks and rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro models, AppleInsider says it has information about all cameras on the standard models as well.
iPhone 16 and 16 Plus Camera Details
The vanilla iPhone 16 and its larger Plus variant will reportedly retain the dual camera array on the back, similar to the iPhone 15. While the camera is now aligned vertically — as it used to be until iPhone 12 — Apple is said to be continuing with the same sensors as before. That includes a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide.
While the primary camera has the same f-stop as the last generation, the ultrawide now gets a wider, brighter f/2.2 aperture compared to f/2.4 last year, allowing for more clarity in low-light shots. The two phones are also believed to support macro photography, which previously required a Pro model.
iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max Cameras
The Pro models also get a 48MP shooter with an f/1.78 lens for the primary camera, though it supposedly features a bigger underlying CMOS sensor. The 12MP ultrawide camera from the iPhone 15 Pro is now expected to be replaced by a 48MP unit that supports ProRAW photos just like the main camera.
A bigger improvement coming to the iPhone 16 Pro is the 15 Pro Max’s tetraprism-based 5X telephoto lens. Previous standard-sized Pro phones were limited to 3X. The 16 Pro Max, meanwhile, will have the same 5X shooter as before. The underlying 12MP sensor and f/2.8 lens could remain unchanged as well.
The report also backs the presence of the highly-discussed dedicated “Capture Button” on all four of the iPhone 16 models, not just the Pro and the Pro Max. However, unlike the tactile shutter buttons on cameras (or primitive smartphones from the early 2010s), the iPhone 16’s camera button is reportedly capacitive. Apple is said to add a faux tactile feedback to the button like it did with the iPhone 7’s home button to simulate a half-press.
In addition to the official Camera app, the button reportedly also supports other photography apps that use the iPhone 16’s cameras. Apple might also release tools for developers to use other gestures, such as sliding across the capacitive region, enabling more actions in addition to the Action button. On the stock Camera app, it could allow people to zoom in and out of the frame.
Lastly, Apple is expected to add support for more image formats, including JPEG-XL for larger image files. The Pro models are also expected to feature 120 frames per second slow-motion recording at up to 3K resolution, up from 1080p on the iPhone 15 Pro.
With the Apple event rumored to take place on September 10th, we won’t have to wait much longer before being able to verify these leaks.