iPhone 17 Air Could Usurp iPhone 6 as Apple’s Thinnest Smartphone

Key Takeaways

  • Rumors suggest Apple's "iPhone 17 Air" could measure just 6mm in thickness, slimmer than any previous iPhone.
  • If true, it would dethrone the 6.9mm iPhone 6 as Apple's thinnest smartphone.
  • Still, at 6mm the "iPhone 17 Air" would be outmatched in thinness by Apple's 5.1mm 2024 iPad Pro.

Apple’s 2025 iPhone lineup could include an incredibly slim model that would even put the iPhone 6 to shame.

According to a research note by investment bank Haitong’s analyst Jeff Pu, obtained by MacRumors, the so-called “iPhone 17 Air” is rumored to measure an astonishing 6mm.

This comes after another report by a Korean news aggregator that claimed Apple encountered challenges in crafting an ultra-thin battery for the iPhone 17 Air. The report stated that technical hurdles and cost considerations had apparently forced the company to rethink its thickness goals.

However, this new report now lends credence to that original 6mm figure. Perhaps Apple figured out a way to get around the issue. Or maybe the previous report wasn’t accurate to begin with.

If Apple manages to achieve such eye-watering slenderness, it will easily be the slimmest smartphone on the market – assuming Samsung‘s purported Galaxy S25 Slim doesn’t pull ahead.

To put that width in perspective, the current iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models have a thickness ranging from 7.65mm to 7.85mm. Meanwhile, the slimmest iPhone ever released was the 6.9mm thick iPhone 6 from way back in 2014.

Still, the iPhone 17 Air wouldn’t be Apple’s trimmest product ever even if the rumors are accurate, as that honor still belongs to the 5.1mm thin 2024 13in iPad Pro.

As for other specs, credible sources like analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have previously pointed to a 6.6in display, a single rear camera, an A19 chip, Dynamic Island, and Apple’s own 5G modem. But with over 10 months until the likely September 2025 launch, those specs could still shift.

Apple has yet to even confirm the existence of an “iPhone 17 Air” model or its marketing name. Some, like Pu, are referring to it as the “iPhone 17 Slim” instead.

