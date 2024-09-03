iPhone SE 4: Expected Release Date, Features, Prices & Latest Rumors

In a year of big Apple launches, we expect to see a new iPhone SE 4 soon — the smart money suggests a release date in Q2 2025.
Leaks suggest that the new iPhone SE will inherit significant upgrades, including an all-screen display matching that of the iPhone 14, a potential 6.1-inch OLED display, an Action button, and a 5G chip.
While the iPhone 16 range will take the attention, there will definitely be a market for a budget-friendly iPhone. Will Apple deliver?
What Is the iPhone SE?
The iPhone SE is Apple’s entry-level smartphone. Since 2016, it has slowly become a popular choice for budget-conscious consumers who are looking for an iPhone at a more affordable price.
But with more than two years since the last version, the world is ready for a refresh.
Is a New iPhone SE 4 Coming Out?
Short answer: We expect yes. The latest iPhone SE 4 rumors suggest Apple is preparing to unveil a new generation of the popular model, and some welcome changes are on the way.
When Will a New iPhone SE Come Out?
The rumor mill that follows Apple around has hyped up a potential release date of September 9, 2024, along with its iPhone 16 cousins. We won’t entirely disregard the possibility, but we would be a little surprised.
iPhone SE 4 Specs & Features
For example, the new iPhone SE 4 model is rumored to include a substantial camera upgrade to a 48-megapixel rear sensor, promising enhanced photo quality and capabilities.
How big is the iPhone SE 4? We are expecting a 6.1-inch display, based on reports that the iPhone SE 4 is pretty much guaranteed to switch to a new OLED panel, providing richer colors, potential battery life savings, and deeper blacks.
Apple has reportedly ordered OLED displays from two companies: BOE Technology Group in China and LG Display in South Korea, saying farewell to the LCD panel of previous years.
The introduction of an Action button, similar to those on the iPhone 15 Pro models, suggests a fresh approach to quick actions and settings adjustments, enhancing usability and access.
And a 5G modem is expected, keeping Apple up to date with how the world operates in 2024/5.
Lastly, we would not be surprised if Apple’s take on AI — Apple Intelligence — does not make its way to the iPhone SE 4 after its splashy debut on the iPhone 16 range.
iPhone SE 4 Rumors & Leaks
Another significant highlight is the expected transition from Touch ID to Face ID, facilitated by a notch design, effectively signaling the end of the SE series’ Home button era.
The next iPhone SE is expected to look similar to the iPhone 14.
The iPhone SE specs promise to handle more demanding applications and establish the iPhone SE 4 as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to include a single-lens camera to keep costs down, but it could have the 48-megapixel Main lens used in the iPhone 15.
Phi Hung’s leaks suggest that the SE 4’s camera will be equipped with an IMX503 sensor and support advanced features such as 1080p cinematic mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR, and portrait mode, although it appears to omit night mode.
– Camera: IMX503, 1/2.55", f/1.8; supports 1080p cinematic mode, deep fusion, smart HDR, AI photography, portrait mode. No night mode support.
– Chipset: Apple A16 Bionic, Snapdragon X70 modem, Apple U1 UWB chip.
— sun.dtsi (@negativeonehero) April 7, 2024
However, for the flagship iPhone lineup, Apple has transitioned to the Dynamic Island, so the older notch design will set the iPhone SE apart.
Still, one rumor has seen it otherwise. It suggested the next iPhone SE might feature a Dynamic Island instead of a notch. This leak contradicts other rumors, hinting at an iPhone 14-style design.
Based on what has been reported to me, the iPhone SE could have a design very similar to that of the current iPhone 16 still in development. The new iPhone SE will most likely have a single camera instead of the double one of the iPhone 16 models, otherwise it seems that the… pic.twitter.com/Z1Gio4nBRu
— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 8, 2024
If true, this change would enhance the iPhone SE’s battery life significantly.
However, Apple leaker Majin Bu suggests that the iPhone SE 4 will introduce a broader array of colors, enhancing the visual appeal and allowing users to choose a device that truly reflects their style.
Let’s keep our hopes high for more vibrant options!
iPhone SE 4 cases pic.twitter.com/Dwa3tWXeZx
— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) April 17, 2024
But what will the price of the iPhone SE 4 be?
iPhone SE 4 Prices
This adjustment reflects the introduction of a larger OLED display, additional RAM, and enhanced AI capabilities.
Despite this price increase, the iPhone SE 4 would remain an economically attractive option, priced $100 less than the most affordable older iPhone model currently available from Apple.
This positioning ensures that the iPhone SE 4 remains accessible to a broader audience seeking Apple’s technology at a more affordable price point.
The iPhone SE 4: everything we know so far 🔥
– 6.1" OLED display
– 60Hz refresh rate
– iPhone 14-like design
– Face ID
– A17 or A18 chip
– 48MP rear camera
– 5G support
– 3,279 mAh battery
– USB-C
– Early 2025 launch
– Under $500
Would you buy one?#iPhoneSE4 #iPhoneSE pic.twitter.com/uaVP0IwC5i
— iGeeksBlog #AppleEvent (@igeeksblog) May 23, 2024
The Bottom Line
As the iPhone SE release date moves closer, we expect to hear more confirmed details. The phone has long been regarded as Apple’s more accessible yet somewhat compromised option. It is traditionally priced lower but criticized for its smaller size and less powerful specs than flagship models.
However, with an expansion to a 6.1-inch OLED display, substantial enhancements like 6GB of RAM, USB-C connectivity, and a cutting-edge 48-megapixel camera, the SE 4 promises a decent upgrade.
Additionally, the introduction of Face ID and advanced AI photography capabilities at a competitive price of $499 positions it as a compelling choice for budget-conscious buyers.