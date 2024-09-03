iPhone SE 4: Expected Release Date, Features, Prices & Latest Rumors

Why Trust Techopedia
iPhone SE 4: Expected Release Date, Features, Prices & Latest Rumors
KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • The new generation of iPhone SE will see a screen size boost from 4.7 to 6.1-inch OLED display — farewell to LCD for good.
  • The rumored launch price is $499, which makes the newest iPhone SE affordable for a broader audience.
  • The new iPhone SE 2024 will transition from Touch ID to Face ID, and RAM is expected to be upgraded from 4GB to 6GB RAM.
  • The expected iPhone SE 4 release date will be in Spring 2025.

In a year of big Apple launches, we expect to see a new iPhone SE 4 soon — the smart money suggests a release date in Q2 2025.

Leaks suggest that the new iPhone SE will inherit significant upgrades, including an all-screen display matching that of the iPhone 14, a potential 6.1-inch OLED display, an Action button, and a 5G chip.

While the iPhone 16 range will take the attention, there will definitely be a market for a budget-friendly iPhone. Will Apple deliver?

What Is the iPhone SE?

The iPhone SE is Apple’s entry-level smartphone. Since 2016, it has slowly become a popular choice for budget-conscious consumers who are looking for an iPhone at a more affordable price.

But with more than two years since the last version, the world is ready for a refresh.

Is a New iPhone SE 4 Coming Out?

Short answer: We expect yes. The latest iPhone SE 4 rumors suggest Apple is preparing to unveil a new generation of the popular model, and some welcome changes are on the way.

When Will a New iPhone SE Come Out?

Expected Release Date: Spring 2025
While there is no official launch date yet (Apple being notoriously secretive) the pattern established by the previous models — for instance, the iPhone SE 3 launched in March 2022 — we expect a spring release date.

The rumor mill that follows Apple around has hyped up a potential release date of September 9, 2024, along with its iPhone 16 cousins. We won’t entirely disregard the possibility, but we would be a little surprised.

iPhone SE 4 Specs & Features

48MP Camera, Action Button, 5G, Design Upgrades
The iPhone SE specs should deliver new features previously reserved for higher-end iPhone models.

For example, the new iPhone SE 4 model is rumored to include a substantial camera upgrade to a 48-megapixel rear sensor, promising enhanced photo quality and capabilities.

How big is the iPhone SE 4? We are expecting a 6.1-inch display, based on reports that the iPhone SE 4 is pretty much guaranteed to switch to a new OLED panel, providing richer colors, potential battery life savings, and deeper blacks.

Apple has reportedly ordered OLED displays from two companies: BOE Technology Group in China and LG Display in South Korea, saying farewell to the LCD panel of previous years.

The introduction of an Action button, similar to those on the iPhone 15 Pro models, suggests a fresh approach to quick actions and settings adjustments, enhancing usability and access.

And a 5G modem is expected, keeping Apple up to date with how the world operates in 2024/5.

Lastly, we would not be surprised if Apple’s take on AI — Apple Intelligence — does not make its way to the iPhone SE 4 after its splashy debut on the iPhone 16 range.

iPhone SE 4 Rumors & Leaks

A16 Bionic Chip & Face ID
The SE 4 will likely integrate Apple’s A16 Bionic processor, previously reserved for higher-end models. You cannot expect the A18 Pro just yet.

Another significant highlight is the expected transition from Touch ID to Face ID, facilitated by a notch design, effectively signaling the end of the SE series’ Home button era.

The next ‌iPhone SE‌ is expected to look similar to the iPhone 14.

6GB RAM & up to 512GB Storage
The iPhone SE 4 is also set to offer a significant upgrade in memory and storage, with options extending up to 512GB paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The iPhone SE specs promise to handle more demanding applications and establish the iPhone SE 4 as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

48MP Rear Camera with AI Photography Mode
From the camera and connectivity perspectives, the enhancements and an intriguing AI photography mode are equally promising.

The ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 is expected to include a single-lens camera to keep costs down, but it could have the 48-megapixel Main lens used in the ‌iPhone 15‌.

Phi Hung’s leaks suggest that the SE 4’s camera will be equipped with an IMX503 sensor and support advanced features such as 1080p cinematic mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR, and portrait mode, although it appears to omit night mode.


Notch or Dynamic Island?
With an all-display design, Apple is expected to adopt a notch for the ‌iPhone SE‌. A notched display will secure enough space to put the front-facing camera.

However, for the flagship iPhone lineup, Apple has transitioned to the Dynamic Island, so the older notch design will set the ‌iPhone SE‌ apart.

Still, one rumor has seen it otherwise. It suggested the next ‌iPhone SE‌ might feature a ‌Dynamic Island‌ instead of a notch. This leak contradicts other rumors, hinting at an ‌iPhone‌ 14-style design.


Faster Data & Charging With USB-C
Connectivity upgrades include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a shift to a USB-C charging port, which aligns with international electronic standards for faster data transfer and charging.
Battery Upgrade
Recent reports from MacRumors suggest that the upcoming iPhone SE 4 is set to inherit the same battery model as the base iPhone 14, specifically the lithium-ion A2863, which Apple has previously utilized.

If true, this change would enhance the iPhone SE’s battery life significantly.

iPhone SE 4 Color Variants & Finish
The current iPhone SE colors are Midnight, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED).

However, Apple leaker Majin Bu suggests that the iPhone SE 4 will introduce a broader array of colors, enhancing the visual appeal and allowing users to choose a device that truly reflects their style.

Let’s keep our hopes high for more vibrant options!

But what will the price of the iPhone SE 4 be?

iPhone SE 4 Prices

Expected iPhone SE 4 Price: Starting at $499
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be released with a starting price of $499, up $70 from the previous model.

This adjustment reflects the introduction of a larger OLED display, additional RAM, and enhanced AI capabilities.

Despite this price increase, the iPhone SE 4 would remain an economically attractive option, priced $100 less than the most affordable older iPhone model currently available from Apple.

This positioning ensures that the iPhone SE 4 remains accessible to a broader audience seeking Apple’s technology at a more affordable price point.

The Bottom Line

As the iPhone SE release date moves closer, we expect to hear more confirmed details. The phone has long been regarded as Apple’s more accessible yet somewhat compromised option. It is traditionally priced lower but criticized for its smaller size and less powerful specs than flagship models.

However, with an expansion to a 6.1-inch OLED display, substantial enhancements like 6GB of RAM, USB-C connectivity, and a cutting-edge 48-megapixel camera, the SE 4 promises a decent upgrade.

Additionally, the introduction of Face ID and advanced AI photography capabilities at a competitive price of $499 positions it as a compelling choice for budget-conscious buyers.

FAQs

Will there be a 4th iPhone SE?

When is the iPhone SE 4 release date?

Is the iPhone SE newer than the 11?

How big is the iPhone SE?

When did the iPhone SE 3rd generation come out?

How do you take a screenshot of the iPhone SE?

Related Terms

Related Article

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Blockchain

Are NFTs Securities or Collectibles? Labeling Debate Heats Up

Iliana Mavrou13 mins
dummy_img
Gaming

Genshin Impact 5.0: New Banners, Map, Weapons, Characters, Quests & Artifacts

Jesse Lennox1 hour
dummy_img
Home Entertainment

Siri vs. Alexa: Which AI Assistant Is Best for You in 2024?

Alex McFarland4 hoursAI Journalist
dummy_img
Indonesia VPN

Daftar VPN untuk Windows Terbaik di Tahun 2024

Ajeng Tiara6 hoursEditor
dummy_img
Cyber Threats

Red Team vs. Blue Team: Cybersecurity Roles Explained

John Meah22 hoursCyber ​​Security Specialist
dummy_img
Emerging Technology

U.N. Pledges to Unleash Asia-Pacific’s Digital Potential (Editorial)

Ray Fernandez22 hoursSenior Technology Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN