Languagesx
English Español Deutsch Français Italiano Nederlands 한국어 Svenska Suomeksi Norsk 日本 عربي

Israel Reportedly Used Fake Social Media to Influence US Over Gaza War

Why Trust Techopedia
Israel Reportedly Used Fake Social Media to Influence US Over Gaza War
Key Takeaways

  • Israel reportedly used fake social media accounts to influence US politicians.
  • It reportedly urged lawmakers to keep funding the war against Hamas in Gaza.
  • Manipulation campaigns have existed on both sides.

Israel allegedly used fake social media accounts to persuade US politicians to fund its military while it fights Hamas in Gaza, according to The New York Times.

The country’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs reportedly used “hundreds” of bogus accounts pretending to be Americans on Facebook, Instagram, and X. The fake users targeted Black Democrats in particular, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.

The effort is said to be run by Stoic, a political marketing company in Tel Aviv. The initiative is still understood to be active on X and using ChatGPT to produce content, including three fake news sites with pro-Israel material.

Meta and OpenAI both issued reports last week saying they’d cracked down on Stoic influence efforts. Meta said it had removed 510 Facebook accounts,  32 Instagram accounts, 11 Facebook pages and a Facebook group that had all backed the Israel military campaign in Gaza. OpenAI alleged that Stoic used its generative AI to create content both boosting Israel and attacking both Hamas and Qatar.

News of the influence strategy comes weeks after US began reconsidering its funding. President Biden warned in May that he wouldn’t provide weaponry to Israel if it launched a full-scale invasion of Rafah.

Social media manipulation isn’t unique to Israel in the Gaza conflict.  Pro-Hamas accounts have falsely linked footage from the Syrian civil war and other events to the ongoing fight, for instance. Companies like Meta and X have removed hundreds of accounts and their content in response.

If accurate, however, the new report suggests that social network influence campaigns in the Gaza war come from multiple sources on both sides, including official channels in Israel. They also underscore how online manipulation and misinformation have become weapons used to rally political support.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Featured Content

Bitpanda Financial Results 2023: Revenue and Earnings Surge Delivering Rapid Return to Profitability

Michael Graw16 hours
dummy_img
Blockchain

RWA Surpasses DEFI: Is a Tokenization Tidal Wave Approaching?

Iliana Mavrou18 hours
dummy_img
Healthcare IT

Smart Hospitals in 2024: The Future of Care Provision

Linda Rosencrance18 hoursTechnology journalist
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

‘Think Before You Move to the Cloud’: Interview With SoftwareOne’s Gordon Davey

Linda Rosencrance20 hoursTechnology journalist
dummy_img
Featured Content

Axi Select is Hailed as the Future of Prop Trading

Michael Graw21 hoursTechnology Expert
dummy_img
Featured Content

Luxury Car Ownership Re-defined: Earn Daily Rewards with Your Dream Car on a $10 Budget

Patrick Jennings1 dayEditor

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN