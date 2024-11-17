IT Survey Lists Microsoft as Top Tech Firm Attracting Spending

A survey of 800 IT leaders revealed that Microsoft leads the list of vendors companies plan to spend the most money with.
Open AI, the ChatGPT maker, ranked in joint fourth place with Oracle, behind Google and Amazon Web Services.
The report was compiled by Flexera, the software asset management company, for its 2025 IT Priorities Report based on the responses of IT professionals across the U.S., United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia.
The study assessed the leaders for their key spending intentions in 2025.
42% of the IT leaders revealed integrating AI would make the biggest difference to their companies, with 26% giving this status to reducing security risks and 25% opting for reducing IT costs.
OpenAI’s breakthrough on the Flexera report comes as the firm led by Sam Altman was praised for how it enables companies to develop bespoke AI solutions for their needs. This secures “a competitive edge in the AI consulting space.”
“Planting the Seeds to Change the Way We Work”
OpenAI has made its ChatGPT enterprise offering available to Microsoft and the U.S. federal government through a licensing agreement. Its models also power many of Microsoft Copilot’s functions. Microsoft’s generative AI chatbot is increasingly being used by the company to grow its AI expansion.
Other findings indicated that 20-25% of IT executives share a fear of overspending across cloud, software, SaaS, and hardware, with around a third (31%) intimating they were spending too much on security tools.
Reflecting on the report, Flexera CIO Conal Gallagher stated, “AI is not only disrupting and transforming IT but planting the seeds to change the way we all work.”