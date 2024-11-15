Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: When, Where, and How To Watch

Key Takeaways

  • Jake Paul is set to face Mike Tyson in one of the biggest boxing events of the year.
  • This marks the first time Netflix is venturing into live boxing.
  • The highly anticipated Paul vs Tyson clash headlines a thrilling fight card.

Mike Tyson, one of the greatest boxers of all time is set to go head-to-head with Jake Paul in one of the biggest boxing events of the year.

This marks the first time Netflix has ventured into live boxing and the world cannot wait for the showdown. Jake Paul who started off as a YouTuber has transitioned into becoming a full-time boxer in the last few years. However, this time, Paul is set to face Mike Tyson who is considered to be one of the best of all time. The highly anticipated clash between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is set to headline a thrilling fight card promoted by Most Valuable Promotions.
Here is everything you need to know about the event.

The background

Initially slated for July 15, the bout faced delays after Tyson experienced an ulcer flare-up in May, which required him to reduce his training. Thankfully, both parties agreed to reschedule, giving fans the showdown they’ve been eagerly awaiting. Now, the fight will take place on Friday, November 15, with Tyson resuming full training in July and declaring himself fit and ready to step into the ring.

 

When is the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight?

The bout is scheduled for Friday, November 15, and will serve as the main event of a seven-fight card featuring three championship bouts. Coverage of the full card begins at 8 p.m. ET (6:30 am IST on November 16). The exact start time for the main event will depend on the pacing of the earlier fights.

Where is the fight happening?

The event will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With a seating capacity of 80,000, the stadium has hosted several legendary boxing matches, including bouts featuring Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Álvarez.

Fight Card Overview

Heavyweight: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Super Lightweight: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano – Taylor’s IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO titles on the line

Welterweight: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos – Barrios’ WBC title defense

Super Middleweight: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

Super Middleweight: Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool – Vacant WBO women’s title

Super Lightweight: Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

How to Watch

The full fight card, including the Paul vs Tyson main event will be streamed live on Netflix. Subscribers across the world will be able to watch the event live.

