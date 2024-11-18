JBL Quantum ONE headphones at 50% discount for Black Friday

The JBL Quantum ONE gaming headset offers excellent, immersive audio performance at a premium price point, but Amazon’s Black Friday sales have cut the cost by half.
2024’s Black Friday deals have seen reductions on a wide array of tech to enhance your gaming experience, from PC monitors to mice and handheld devices.
If your gaming setup lacks audio, the JBL Quantum ONE headset is just the thing you need for a significant upgrade. It offers excellent sound quality and immersion-enhancing noise cancellation to keep the outside world at bay.
With 50% off the usual $299.95 price, Amazon’s Black Friday deals will save you a massive $150, dropping the overall cost of these headphones to just $149.95.
The JBL Quantum ONE is a wired gaming headset that stands apart from its competitors in comfort and quality, perfect for both grabbing a few hours of gameplay and long-lasting weekend sessions.
Thanks to the head-tracking 360-sound option, this headset is perfect for both single-player and multiplayer experiences. It keeps you thoroughly engrossed in soundtracks, dialogue, and more.
The JBL Quantum ONE comes with equalization and spatial audio settings to fine-tune your experience. These settings ensure that your game’s sound quality will remain crystal clear while you stay in open communication with your team in multiplayer lobbies.