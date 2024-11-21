Kia Reveals the 501HP EV9 GT, Its Most Powerful Three-Row SUV Ever

Hyundai is seemingly dominating the Los Angeles auto show this year, joining its Ioniq 9 with a GT version of the Kia EV9.
Based on the existing EV9 platform, the previously teased GT adds more aggressive bodywork and trim, including massive 21-inch alloy wheels. The upgraded brakes feature neon green callipers, as first seen on EV6 GT, while the interior gets heavily bolstered sports seats and a unique steering wheel.
Far from a mere styling exercise, Kia has fitted the EV9 GT with two potent electric motors: a 160kW unit that drives the front wheels, and a 270kW motor at the rear. Total output is predicted to be 501HP, making it the brand’s most powerful three-row SUV to date.
The company is claiming the large, angular SUV can accelerate from 0-60MPH in 4.3 seconds, or around 0.7 seconds faster than the current EV9 GT-Line.
Kia claims this is the first time it has introduced electronically controlled suspension to a three-seat SUV. The damping, steering response, and brake feel can be firmed up for improved handling by selecting a new GT mode, or by pressing a dedicated GT button on the steering wheel.
In order to drive home the performance credentials, Kia has also introduced an Ioniq 5 N-style Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) that simulates a manually controlled step-shift automatic transmission complete with a digital engine note. It has also borrowed an electronic limited slip differential from the EV6 GT, which limits torque to individual wheels when it detects a lack of traction.
The EV9 GT will use the same 100kWh battery pack as the range-topping EV9 models, but Hyundai has said US vehicles will use Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port. An adapter will be available for those who want to use CCS.