Kia Teases US EV Debut on November 21st: Is it the EV3?

Why Trust Techopedia
Kia Teases US EV Debut on November 21st: Is it the EV3?
Kia EV teaser for the LA Auto Show. | Source: Kia
Key Takeaways

  • Kia has hinted at least one new EV debuting at the LA Auto Show.
  • It's introducing a total of five cars on November 21st.
  • The most likely candidate is the affordable EV3 crossover.

Kia has teased the premiere of at least one new EV model for the US at next week’s Los Angeles Auto Show on November 21st, and there are hints it could be the popular EV3.

The automaker confirmed that it would unveil five cars at the event, including hybrids and one or more gas models.

While Kia didn’t share details of those US vehicles, sneak peek imagery (including a video below) shows design cues for multiple cars, one of which resembles the EV3.

As Electrek suggests, the timing would be right. Kia released the EV3 in South Korea this summer, and Europe earlier in November. A US-oriented version was spotted in testing earlier this year.

It’s already been in high demand in its home country, in part thanks to a local starting price roughly equivalent to $30,000. Prices in Europe start around $38,000, but some expect American pricing to begin at about $35,000. That could undercut even the 2025 Niro EV, which costs $39,600.

As we learned in our review, the compact crossover isn’t performance-oriented like some electric cars, including siblings like the EV6. However, the combination of a relatively low price, significant space, a large amount of standard technology, and a long estimated range (375 miles by European standards) make it highly competitive with traditional crossovers even if the federal EV tax credit goes away under Trump.

The US variant of the EV3 is believed to be a 2026 model and might not reach Kia dealerships until sometime in 2025. That could leave the company in a difficult position as some customers avoid buying the Niro EV in favor of its effective successor.

Still, this, the three-row EV9, and upcoming Hyundai cars like the revamped Ioniq 5 and the Ioniq 9 SUV all make clear that the Hyundai Auto Group is still committed to EVs despite a tough market for some brands.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. Meta Collaborates With Hollywood’s Blumhouse for AI Movie Generation
  3. Fortnite Chapter 6: Expected Release Date, Skins & Leaks
  4. Adobe Unveils AI Tool to Rotate 2D Art Like 3D Objects
  5. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  6. Xbox Series X Brooklin: Everything We Know About the New Xbox
  7. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  8. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  9. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  10. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

20 Years of Half-Life 2: Five Best Moments From the Sequel

Daryl Baxter2 hours
dummy_img
Machine Learning

СhatGPT vs. Google Search Comparison: Which Is Better in 2024?

Alex McFarland1 dayAI Journalist
dummy_img
IT Certifications

7 Best Cloud Computing Courses for Beginners & Pros in 2024

Linda Rosencrance2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Blockchain

9 Ways to Profit in Web3 in 2024: Investing, Gaming, dApps & More

Nicole Willing2 daysTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Black Friday

10 Things To Do on Black Friday Other Than Shop

Anurag Singh2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

AI Song Cover Craze: How Much Does It Cost Music Artists?

Maria Webb2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Stocks

Sundar Pichai’s Net Worth: How Much Does Google CEO Make in 2024?

Fitri Wulandari2 daysFinancial Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

5 Ways AI is Tackling the Loneliness Epidemic

Stuart Hughes3 daysTechnology Writer

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN