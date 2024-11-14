Kia Teases US EV Debut on November 21st: Is it the EV3?

Kia has teased the premiere of at least one new EV model for the US at next week’s Los Angeles Auto Show on November 21st, and there are hints it could be the popular EV3.
The automaker confirmed that it would unveil five cars at the event, including hybrids and one or more gas models.
While Kia didn’t share details of those US vehicles, sneak peek imagery (including a video below) shows design cues for multiple cars, one of which resembles the EV3.
Innovation that excites. Discover the latest from Kia live from @LAAutoShow on 11/21 at 9:45 AM PT. Get the chance to see innovation that inspires. #LAAutoShowhttps://t.co/8mX6S6varf pic.twitter.com/e2f7tcfp2J
— Kia America (@Kia) November 14, 2024
As Electrek suggests, the timing would be right. Kia released the EV3 in South Korea this summer, and Europe earlier in November. A US-oriented version was spotted in testing earlier this year.
It’s already been in high demand in its home country, in part thanks to a local starting price roughly equivalent to $30,000. Prices in Europe start around $38,000, but some expect American pricing to begin at about $35,000. That could undercut even the 2025 Niro EV, which costs $39,600.
As we learned in our review, the compact crossover isn’t performance-oriented like some electric cars, including siblings like the EV6. However, the combination of a relatively low price, significant space, a large amount of standard technology, and a long estimated range (375 miles by European standards) make it highly competitive with traditional crossovers even if the federal EV tax credit goes away under Trump.
The US variant of the EV3 is believed to be a 2026 model and might not reach Kia dealerships until sometime in 2025. That could leave the company in a difficult position as some customers avoid buying the Niro EV in favor of its effective successor.
Still, this, the three-row EV9, and upcoming Hyundai cars like the revamped Ioniq 5 and the Ioniq 9 SUV all make clear that the Hyundai Auto Group is still committed to EVs despite a tough market for some brands.