Kindle Books Now Available During Your Workout on Peloton

Key Takeaways

  • You can now read Kindle books while working out on your Peloton machines.
  • This feature is available on Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, and Tread+.
  • Essential Kindle features are accessible directly on your Peloton device.

Peloton and Amazon have partnered to bring Kindle books to Peloton machines. 

Finding time for reading and working out can sometimes be challenging. To help you balance the two, Amazon has collaborated with Peloton to bring Kindle books to their fitness machines. 

You can access Kindle books on the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, and Tread+. Unfortunately, this feature is currently available only in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Austria, and Germany.

How to Access Kindle Books on Your Peloton Machines 

To access your Kindle library, go to the Entertainment tab at the bottom navigation bar of your Peloton machine. You’ll also get all the major Kindle features, like font size adjustment, bookmarking a page, and jumping between chapters. You can turn the page by simply tapping on the screen. 

Since the Kindle app also works on other devices, you can pick up a book where you left off on another device on your Peloton machine. 

It’s interesting to see this feature on Peloton, as most people usually prefer listening to audiobooks or watching music videos or movies during workouts. That’s why Peloton introduced the Entertainment tab in November last year, allowing users to stream TV shows and movies. 

However, the introduction of Kindle books suggests there might be significant demand for a reading option during workouts. Only time will tell if this feature will actually catch on.

