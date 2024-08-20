Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Unveils Trailer at Gamescom

A new trailer for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live has fans eagerly awaiting the game’s February 11th release date.
And here it is! The Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gameplay Teaser! What do you like the most?🐴#KCD2 pic.twitter.com/MIXPF2h2rV
— Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) August 20, 2024
The hardcore RPG set in 15th-century Bohemia sees players reprise the role of Henry, a blacksmith from Skalitz who has become embroiled in a civil war. Fight the Holy Roman Emperor Sigismund and his allies across a huge open world based on real-world locations, with realistic medieval battles. Remember, your choices matter and heavily influence how the game plays out.
Fans are looking forward to a larger map and the continuation of Henry’s story, and the game looks gorgeous, as expected. Developer Warhorse Studios has made the sequel accessible to those who haven’t played the first game.
Play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in Person at Gamescom
We’re also expecting a 25-minute gameplay showcase and a reveal of the Collector’s Edition when Gamescom kicks off tomorrow, August 21st.
Anyone attending Gamescom in Cologne in person can play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and meet some of the game’s team.
The game is available to preorder now.