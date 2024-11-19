Koma Inu (KOMA) Explodes 650% After MEXC Listing: Can It Sustain the Hype?

Why Trust Techopedia
Koma Inu (KOMA) Explodes 650% After MEXC Listing: Can It Sustain the Hype?
Key Takeaways

  • The Koma Inu price surged by 650% in just 7 days, hitting a new all-time high.
  • Afterward, the meme coin experienced a 30% correction.
  • A key factor behind the surge was the announcement of Koma Inu’s listing for spot trading on MEXC.

The price of Koma Inu (KOMA) skyrocketed by 650% over the last 7 days after its listing on MEXC before undergoing a 30% correction.

According to CoinGecko, KOMA began the week priced at $0.012 and surged to $0.09 by November 17, marking the coin’s new all-time high (ATH).

However, as of writing, KOMA has experienced a 30% correction, bringing the price back to approximately $0.07 from its ATH.

The KOMA price over the last 7 days | Source: CoinGecko
The KOMA price over the last 7 days | Source: CoinGecko

Why Did KOMA’s Price Soar by Over 500%?

KOMA is a meme coin running on the BNB Chain. The project cleverly adapts Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again” to “Make BNB Great Again” in its social media branding.

On November 17, KOMA announced its listing on the centralized exchange (CEX) MEXC, which helped drive the surge in price.

Notably, KOMA is currently only traded on two CEXs, with 16.47% of its trading volume coming from MEXC and 1.21% from BingX.

The majority of KOMA’s trading takes place on the decentralized exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap (v2), where it is paired with Wrapped BNB (WBNB), accounting for 80.9% of the trading volume.

Exchanges where KOMA is traded | Source: CoinGecko
Exchanges where KOMA is traded | Source: CoinGecko

Meme Coins Continue to Lead the Market

The meme coin market has been attracting significant attention recently, with new projects that can generate 10x to 100x returns in a single day.

For example, Act I: The AI Prophecy (ACT) has seen a 2,200% increase after listing on Binance.

According to data from Dune, meme coins have dominated the crypto market narrative over the past 3 months, delivering an impressive 145% growth.

In second place are DeFi 2.0 and Layer 1 (L1) coins, which have grown by 63% and 59%, respectively.

Crypto sectors by growth over the last 3 months | Source: Dune
Crypto sectors by growth over the last 3 months | Source: Dune

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  3. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  4. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  5. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features
  6. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  7. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  9. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  10. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

Upcoming Chinese Video Games in 2024 & Beyond: Latest Titles

Joey Morris4 hours
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing5 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

iCloud Storage Plans: Where Apple Went Wrong

Neil C. Hughes6 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best LEGO Games to Play in 2024: Licensed & Original Titles

Joey Morris7 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

Dex Screener Explained: How & Why Crypto Traders Use It

Ruholamin Haqshanas8 hoursCrypto Journalist
dummy_img
Cybersecurity

10 Critical Infrastructure Cyberattacks That Show How Fragile We All Are

Ray Fernandez10 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Network Management

8 Steps to Understanding IP Subnetting in 2024

Dale Janssen11 hoursEditor
dummy_img
Black Friday

Black Friday Store Hours 2024: 70+ U.S. Stores Opening Times

Eddie Wrenn1 dayEditor

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN