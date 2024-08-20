Last of Us Season 2 Filming Almost Done After Wrap Party

Key Takeaways

  • The Last of Us Season 2 held a wrap party as filming nears completion.
  • Some scenes are still being filmed, but post-production has started.
  • The show is set to premiere in 2025.

Production on the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us is in its final stages, with a wrap party recently held to celebrate nearing the end of filming.

The series, which has been shooting across various locations in Canada throughout 2024, is now transitioning into post-production, with a release set for 2025.

Timothy Good, an editor for the show, confirmed the progress on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, sharing photos from the wrap party. The event, adorned with themed decorations inspired by the series’ post-apocalyptic world, was attended by both the cast and crew. Good’s post indicated that with filming nearly complete, he can begin editing the new season.

However, despite the wrap party, filming appears to be still ongoing. Executive producer Jacqueline Lesko revealed in a recent Instagram story that some scenes are still being filmed.

This practice is quite common in TV production, where wrap parties are sometimes organized before all filming is finished to enable everyone to participate in the celebration. Regardless, the cast and crew are clearly in the final part of the production process.

While fans await the return of The Last of Us, HBO has yet to announce a specific premiere date for Season 2, only confirming it will debut in 2025. Based on the production timeline of the first season, a release in the first few months of next year seems likely.

Season 2 will feature returning stars Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, and Gabriel Luna, along with new cast members, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby and Isabela Merced as Dina.

In other gaming TV news, Amazon recently confirmed that it is working on a new live-action TV series based on Sega’s popular Yakuza games.

