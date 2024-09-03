Layoffs Hit Ballistic Moon Team as Game Industry Faces Job Cuts

Ballistic Moon has cut several roles across various divisions in the latest round of layoffs that have hit the game industry hard this month.
The UK developer has made a public statement, claiming it significantly scaled down its team.
The cuts affected staff, including developers, programmers, and animators. They took to LinkedIn to share their sad news.
LinkedIn Reaction
One junior game designer spoke of the “wonderful but turbulent industry” and expressed excitement for the upcoming release of the Until Dawn remake.
A technical designer said their bad news came after working for “two years” on the Until Dawn remake.
A gameplay programmer spoke of their redundancy with a nod to the hard times hitting the games industry:
“As is currently the way of things, I’ve unfortunately been made redundant at Ballistic Moon.”
Job Losses Hit Games Industry Hard
This follows announcements of industry-wide job cuts over the past few weeks and throughout 2024.
Mobile games publisher Tilting Point announced today that it plans to cut 20% of its workforce, while Rocksteady Studios laid off almost half of its QA team following Suicide Squad’s poor performance.
Earlier this year, several Bethesda studios were shuttered, including Redfall developer Arkane Austin and developers of The Evil Within and Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks, with staff informed of the news by email.
The current-gen remake of slasher horror Until Dawn launches on October 4th on PS5 and PC, just in time for spooky season.