Leaked Image Reveals New Color Option in the iPhone 16 Pro Range

Key Takeaways

  • The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to have a new Bronze color option, replacing the blue edition from the iPhone 15 Pro series.
  • The reveal came from tech analyst Sonny Dickson.
  • Apple is expected to showcase the official iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max launch in mid-September.

A new image has emerged of a bronze color option as part of the imminent iPhone 16 Pro launch. 

Consumer tech expert Sonny Dickson posted the picture on X in recent days, with the latest variant complementing the other versions: Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in four color options (gray, black, white, and blue) but for the new edition, the Cupertino, California-based giant is expected to swap out the Blue Titanium option for a different splash of color.

Despite the bronze hue not appearing as bold or distinctive as the blue colorway seen in the 15 series, it would add consistency to the iPhone 16 Pro range with the metallic theme. 

 

What Is Expected From the iPhone 16 Pro Launch?

 

It should be stressed this is the latest rumored detail of the iPhone 16 Pro range with the official reveal still to come. 

A rose option was mooted previously, to complete the range alongside the anticipated gray, black, and white, so this latest image should be considered with an open mind. Apple could be testing the market and consumer opinion to find what shade works best for the new series. 

iPhone launches have previously taken place in September so we should be just a matter of weeks away before the confirmed specs are in place. At this stage, we are expecting the new iPhone 16 Pro device to have a 6.3in display, an A18 Pro chip, and a new Capture button for video and photo recording. Other upgrades could include a 48MP Ultra Wide camera, a 5x optical zoom lens, and an enhanced battery pack

The entry model appears set to launch with a price tag of $999.99, bolstered with Apple Intelligence features following the iOS 18 rollout.

