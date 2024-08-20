The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Release Date, Price, Features & More

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Release Date, Price, Features, & More
KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is the latest mainline title in The Legend of Zelda series.
  • Echoes of Wisdom is the first main series entry to feature Zelda as a playable character.
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches on September 26, 2024 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.
  • The game shares the art style of 2019's The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake.
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is launching alongside a brand new Nintendo Switch Lite variant.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release date is fast approaching, which – considering we didn’t even know it existed three months ago – means it’s time to prepare for another franchise heavy-hitter.

Unlike the previous entry, Tears of the Kingdom, Echoes of Wisdom is styled after the earlier 2D entries in the series. It marks the first 2D-style release since 2019’s Link’s Awakening remake and the first wholly original 2D-style title since 2013’s The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds.

Below, we’re providing all the information you need about the upcoming release, from the pricing, pre-order bonus information, and the all-important Echoes of Wisdom gameplay to go over, too.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Release Date

September 26, 2024
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release date is set for September 26, 2024. The game will be available on the Nintendo Switch eShop (which, based on previous titles, will likely unlock at midnight EST) and via physical copies, both of which will be released the same day.

The game is also launching alongside a new Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo Switch Lite system with a golden triforce design, dubbed the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Echoes of Wisdom returns to the top-down gameplay style of the franchise’s first few games. Source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Pre-orders

Buying from Nintendo includes cute pre-order bonuses
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-orders are available on the Nintendo eShop, the My Nintendo Store and at retailers such as Best Buy, Gamestop and more.

We urge those interested in securing a copy early to do so at Nintendo itself. That’s because there is an Echoes of Wisdom pre-order bonus when buying direct, as you can get your hands on either a Princess Zelda-themed keyring or a key-art wall scroll. These cute trinkets aren’t big ticket items by any means, but they’re nifty extra incentives at the very least.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Price

$59.99 either digitally or physically
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom price is set at $59.99 for both Physical and Digital copies. The game is also available to be redeemed with a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher on the Nintendo eShop. That’s a full $10 cheaper than the previous series entry, Tears of the Kingdom, which hit shelves both real and virtual for the industry-standard $70. Good news for your wallet.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Platforms

Exclusive to the Nintendo Switch line of consoles\
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite. As with every other game in the franchise, it’s exclusive to the Japanese gaming giant’s hardware line, and that isn’t about to change any time soon.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Trailers

Several trailers have been released showing the gameplay in detail
The first Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom trailer appeared during the Nintendo Direct June 2024 presentation. This trailer showcased the game’s storyline, the Tri-rod, and the echo abilities. Zelda herself is a complete departure away from Link’s fondness for bombs and melee weapons.

Later in August 2024, Nintendo released a new trailer for the game, showing off more of the world and Zelda’s new abilities and confirming that Zelda would be able to ride a horse in-game. Echoes of Wisdom features a more of a relaxed atmosphere to her adventure than what we’ve seen from the more recent franchise entries.

The Latest Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom News

All franchise Amiibo figures work with Echoes of Wisdom
The latest piece of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom news is that all The Legend of Zelda series Amiibo figures will be compatible with Echoes of Wisdom (via Nintendo Life) and will unlock a number of items, including Zelda’s clothing colors.

It’s been less than two months since the initial Echoes of Wisdom announcement, and with just over a month until release, it’s not yet known if there will be any more surprises. We won’t rule Nintendo out completely, though. As we’ve seen through the rollout of trailers, it’s possible that new reveals could happen throughout the rest of August and into September.

What is The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom?

The next mainline game in the flagship Nintendo RPG franchise
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Series staple puzzle dungeons make a return in Echoes of Wisdom. Source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is the latest title in the long-running The Legend of Zelda series. It’s a 2D-style Zelda game akin to A Link to the Past, A Link Between Worlds, and Link’s Awakening (with this game sharing the art style of that game’s 2019 remake).

In this game, Link has been taken into another realm by Ganon, and players will take control of Princess Zelda to rescue Link and repair rifts forming around Hyrule. The game features a new gameplay style that focuses on Zelda’s use of magic rather than sword fighting found in previous titles.

Zelda can use the Tri-Rod to perform a number of abilities, including creating echoes of items, controlling items, NPCs, and animal movements, bringing enemies into the field to fight for you, and more, which opens up new ways to traverse Hyrule.

