The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Release Date, Price, Features, & More

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release date is fast approaching, which – considering we didn’t even know it existed three months ago – means it’s time to prepare for another franchise heavy-hitter.
Unlike the previous entry, Tears of the Kingdom, Echoes of Wisdom is styled after the earlier 2D entries in the series. It marks the first 2D-style release since 2019’s Link’s Awakening remake and the first wholly original 2D-style title since 2013’s The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds.
Below, we’re providing all the information you need about the upcoming release, from the pricing, pre-order bonus information, and the all-important Echoes of Wisdom gameplay to go over, too.
-
-
- Show Full Guide
-
-
-
-
-
-
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Release Date
The game is also launching alongside a new Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo Switch Lite system with a golden triforce design, dubbed the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition.
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Pre-orders
We urge those interested in securing a copy early to do so at Nintendo itself. That’s because there is an Echoes of Wisdom pre-order bonus when buying direct, as you can get your hands on either a Princess Zelda-themed keyring or a key-art wall scroll. These cute trinkets aren’t big ticket items by any means, but they’re nifty extra incentives at the very least.
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Price
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Platforms
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Trailers
Later in August 2024, Nintendo released a new trailer for the game, showing off more of the world and Zelda’s new abilities and confirming that Zelda would be able to ride a horse in-game. Echoes of Wisdom features a more of a relaxed atmosphere to her adventure than what we’ve seen from the more recent franchise entries.
The Latest Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom News
It’s been less than two months since the initial Echoes of Wisdom announcement, and with just over a month until release, it’s not yet known if there will be any more surprises. We won’t rule Nintendo out completely, though. As we’ve seen through the rollout of trailers, it’s possible that new reveals could happen throughout the rest of August and into September.
What is The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom?
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is the latest title in the long-running The Legend of Zelda series. It’s a 2D-style Zelda game akin to A Link to the Past, A Link Between Worlds, and Link’s Awakening (with this game sharing the art style of that game’s 2019 remake).
In this game, Link has been taken into another realm by Ganon, and players will take control of Princess Zelda to rescue Link and repair rifts forming around Hyrule. The game features a new gameplay style that focuses on Zelda’s use of magic rather than sword fighting found in previous titles.
Zelda can use the Tri-Rod to perform a number of abilities, including creating echoes of items, controlling items, NPCs, and animal movements, bringing enemies into the field to fight for you, and more, which opens up new ways to traverse Hyrule.