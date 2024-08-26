Lenovo Finally Gives the Legion Go a Dock and Other Accessories

Lenovo finally has some useful accessories for the Legion Go nearly a year after it launched the handheld gaming PC.
The market for handheld gaming consoles is getting crowded, with more and more PC manufacturers putting pressure on incumbents like Nintendo and Ayaneo. As competition mounts, companies are turning to accessory ecosystems to stand out. Latest in line is Lenovo, which just announced a fresh batch of accessories for its Legion Go handheld.
The new line of accessories for the Legion Go notably comes several months following the device’s late October launch. The collection includes a USB docking station, replacement joystick caps, a charging base for the two detachable controllers, and a carrying case. Lenovo has also added a Bluetooth keyboard and two new gaming-centric monitors, which you may or may not use with the Legion Go.
The most advantageous of the set is the USB dock. It attaches through USB-C and adds I/O options such as a gigabit Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, and HDMI 2.0 that supports 4K output at 60Hz. There’s no cooling fan or thermoelectric pad, such as on this unofficial docking station, to help minimize heat-related throttling.
Next is the Legion Go charging connector. Though the Legion Go comes with Joy-Con-style controllers — Lenovo calls them “TrueStrike” — the charging connector merges them into one. As apparent from the name, it charges both controllers through its inbuilt battery or when hooked to a power source through the USB-C port up top.
Lenovo also has a hard shell carrying case to keep the Legion Go safe while on the move. A clapboard protects the display from impacts on the top, while a zipper in the cover flap lets you store small items.
Lenovo also added a new set of joysticks and joystick caps. These come in different color options, textures, and shapes for extra grip.
Next, Lenovo has a 75% Bluetooth keyboard with chiclet-style keys in a slim profile. It supports up to three simultaneous connections and connects with Android, Windows, and iOS devices. Lenovo doesn’t explicitly suggest so, but given the timing of the launch, you can very well use the keyboard to convert your Legion Go into a temporary workstation or desktop gaming PC.
Other products aiding in that pursuit are the new Legion R27qc-30 and R32qc-30 curved gaming monitors. These 27-inch and 31.5-inch monitors come with a 1500R curvature and support QHD resolution with a 180Hz refresh rate and a 0.5ms pixel response time. Both of them have HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4 ports for connectivity. There’s a 3.5mm jack for audio-out, but you also get 3W speakers for basic audio output.
Lenovo officially lists only European prices at the moment. Lenovo also adds to the vagueness by stating expected timelines instead of the actual ones.
Here’s what we know:
- The USB Dock is priced at €65 and should be expected before other accessories.
- The charging connector should be available from October for €60.
- The carrying case is priced at €30 euros and is likely to be available starting January next year.
- The replacement joysticks and joystick caps will be available for €10, and could arrive in October.
- The Bluetooth keyboard is expected to come in November and will be priced at €40.
- The gaming monitors will have a starting price of €259 and should also be expected in October.
With Lenovo launching accessories through the following months, we might not see a second generation gaming handheld anytime soon, though the possibility of a future launch can’t be overruled.