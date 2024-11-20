Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6 Is Almost 50% Off With This Black Friday Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6 Is Almost 50% Off With This Black Friday Deal
Key Takeaways

  • Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6 is now $299 at Walmart.
  • You’re saving $261, as the laptop usually retails for $560.
  • The IdeaPad 1i 15.6 is a capable laptop for productivity, streaming, and gaming.

Walmart’s epic early Black Friday deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6 could save shoppers $261.

This is one of the best pre-Black Friday deals available right now. If you’re in the market for a new Lenovo laptop, you could save almost 50% off the IdeaPad 1i 15.6’s regular $560 price.

Buy Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6

 

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6 laptop in Abyss Blue is an exclusive Walmart Black Friday deal. It likely won’t last long, so make sure you snap it up to avoid missing out.

Lenovo laptops are known for their reliability, and the IdeaPad 1i 15.6 is a great option for productivity, streaming, and gaming. Thanks to its powerful Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD to store all your photos, files, and downloads, it is a great option for productivity, streaming, and gaming. Intel Iris XE integrated graphics support gaming at up to 1080p 60 FPS.

The 15.6-inch LCD display features slim bezels for maximum screen real estate and LED-backlit anti-glare technology to ensure it’s visible in almost any environment.

This laptop features a 17.9mm chassis and weighs 3.52 pounds, so it’s thin and compact enough for productivity on the go. There’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 for connectivity, plus all-day battery life and rapid charging.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6

Flip to Start Ensures This Lenovo Laptop is Ready to Go

Lenovo’s Flip to Start boots up the device instantly, ensuring you’re always ready to go. The 1MP webcam with privacy shutter and Smart Noise Canceling is on hand for video calls and meetings, while the Dolby Audio speakers sound great on everything from Netflix shows to the latest Spotify tracks.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6 runs Windows 11 in S Mode, giving you access to all the latest Windows features, like a customizable widget board so you can view important information at a glance, Microsoft Teams integration, and advanced security features to keep you safe.

