Lenovo Legion Go 8.8 Handheld Gets $200 Discount Before Black Friday

Looking for a gaming handheld? Snap up this early Black Friday deal from Best Buy and save $200 on the Lenovo Legion Go.
This is one of the best pre-Black Friday deals available right now, saving almost 27% off the Legion Go 8.8’s usual $750 price.
This exclusive Best Buy Black Friday deal is sure to sell out fast. We’d recommend grabbing it now to ensure you don’t miss out.
The Lenovo Legion Go runs Windows 11, so you can play games from all your favorite game stores, like Steam, Epic Games Store, and Game Pass. You even get three months’ free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included with this deal.
Whether you’re scoping out warzones in a AAA shooter, exploring a vast open world MMORPG with friends, or battling hordes of zombies in a horror game, everything looks stunning on the Legion Go’s 16:10 8.8-inch WQXGA display, with 2560 x 1600 resolution. That display is larger than the Steam Deck OLED’s screen and packs a speedier 144Hz refresh rate for lag-free gaming. It can be scaled down to 800p/60Hz for less intensive games or media consumption.
Powerful Gaming on the Go with 1TB Storage
Under the hood, the powerful AMD Z1 Extreme processor with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM is capable of handling even the most graphically demanding games, while the 1TB SSD provides ample storage space for all your media. Should you run out of storage space, there’s also a MicroSD card slot, and you can connect an external hard drive via one of two USB-C ports with 40Gbps of USB4 bandwidth per port.
The Legion Go comes with detachable Nintendo Switch-like controllers with RGB-lit joysticks, one of which turns into a vertical mouse at the flick of a button. A Hall sensor provides drift resistance, while a sturdy integrated kickstand comes in handy for gaming at a desk or table, or docking to your TV.
With its 49WHr battery, you can expect between one and five hours of playtime, depending on how graphically intensive your games are.
This deal includes the Legion Go console, power adapter, vertical mouse stabilization disk, and hard carry case.